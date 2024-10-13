Monahan, Marchenko help Blue Jackets hold off Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon and Ross Colton each had a goal and an assist, and Cale Makar had two assists for the Avalanche (0-2-0). Alexandar Georgiev allowed three goals on nine shots before being replaced by Justus Annunen at 1:56 of the second period. Annunen stopped 11 of 13 shots in relief.

It was the second straight game Georgiev was pulled. He was replaced to begin the third period after allowing five goals on 16 shots in Colorado’s 8-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

“I get that there's a level of frustration, but [Georgiev], he's our guy. He's our starter,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “I have full faith that he has the ability, the talent, the work ethic to bounce back and win us hockey games. It's a mental game right now."

Werenski gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 6:38 of the first period when he tapped in a centering pass from Chinakhov to finish off a 2-on-1 at the top of the crease.

Kent Johnson extended it to 2-0 at 7:45 after he cut down around the right face-off circle and scored on a snap shot short side over the shoulder of Georgiev.

“To be honest, it's emotional. It's nice. I mean, it's nice to get our first win,” Monahan said. “You feel the love from this organization. I feel the love from my teammates, and obviously I can feel the love from [Johnny Gaudreau].”

MacKinnon cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 19:52, locating a rebound off Tarasov’s pad and burying a slap shot.

“It's frustrating because you go to work in camp and you want to have a good start to the season,” Bednar said. “You do. You don't want to be digging holes and then trying to climb out of them, but it's a long year. Everyone wants to come out, put on a good show, play to their best ability in front of our fans. All understandable, but it felt like we had a whole season on our shoulders, and we're four periods into the season."