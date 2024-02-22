Gaudreau, Jenner each has 3 points, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Ducks

Sean Kuraly and Zach Werenski each scored twice, and Alexandre Texier and Jack Roslovic each had two assists for the Blue Jackets (18-27-10), who scored three consecutive goals to break a tie in the third period. Daniil Tarasov made 27 saves, and Elvis Merzlikins allowed two goals on as many shots in 3:55 of ice time while Tarasov received treatment after taking a stick to the face.

"We had an honest chat after the second period and the guys played the right way in the third," Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said.

Mason McTavish scored two goals, Troy Terry had a goal and two assists, and Pavel Mintyukov had three assists for the Ducks (20-34-2), who have lost two of three. John Gibson made 20 saves.

"I was proud of how we battled, but we've just got to try and be more even-keeled," Terry said.

Yegor Chinakhov gave Columbus a 5-4 lead at 6:50 of the third when he put in a cross-ice pass from Gaudreau.