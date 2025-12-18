Blue Jackets host Kids Takeover Night, presented by Bob Evans Farms, on Jan. 3

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to host Kids Takeover Night, presented by Bob Evans Farms, on Saturday, January 3, 2026, when the club takes on the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena. This special night will celebrate the youngest members of the 5th Line making for a fun and engaging experience for families and fans of all ages. A CBJ sticker sheet will be given to kids ages 13 and under in attendance.

A special Kids Takeover Ticket Package is available, featuring a ticket to the game and an exclusive Stinger jersey. Fans can purchase this offer at BlueJackets.com/Green.

Kids will take on exciting Blue Jackets roles throughout the evening, including Public Address Announcer, members of the Jet’s Pizza Boom Brigade, and more. Among the kids are two of this season’s Hockey Fights Cancer pediatric heroes, Bryan, age 10, and Braelyn, age 13. Bryan will serve as Kid Reporter, while Braelyn will step into the role of In-Arena Host, adding a special and inspiring element to the night.

Fans can enjoy kid-focused activities and family-friendly entertainment throughout the night, featuring performances by the Columbus School of Rock Band on the main concourse before puck drop and during intermissions. Activities like balloon artists, face painting, and more will add to the fun and team spirit.

The Blue Jackets Foundation’s game auction features exciting opportunities, including the chance to be the Ohio Cat Kid Starter at an upcoming game, player-signed Stinger items, mini sticks, and more. To learn more or place a bid, text CBJAUCTION to 76278 or visit cbjauction.givesmart.com. A limited number of Kids Takeover mystery pucks will also be available for purchase at the same site and at the Blue Jackets Foundation kiosk near Sections 110–111.

Fans can commemorate Kids Takeover Night with a limited-edition shirt, available online at TheBlueLineOnline.com and in-store at the Blue Line Team Store inside Nationwide Arena. The shirt will go live online the morning of the game and will be available in-store starting at 11 a.m. while supplies last. Quantities are limited, so fans are encouraged to purchase early to secure this exclusive item.

Regular tickets for the game are available now at BlueJackets.com/Tickets. Families are encouraged to purchase the Dispatch Family Value Pack, presented by ABC 6 and FOX 28, which includes a ticket to the game, Chiller Skate Pass, the choice of a value meal, featuring Pepsi products, hot dog, hamburger, or chicken fingers with rotating sides of chips, popcorn or fries, and a postgame slap shot on the ice. To learn more, visit www.BlueJackets.com/family. Space is limited.