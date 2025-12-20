Blue Jackets acquire F Mason Marchment from Seattle

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired forward Mason Marchment from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a fourth-round pick (New York Rangers) in the 2026 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. In addition, forward Brandon Gaunce has been designated non-roster as he is away from the team due to personal reasons.

Marchment, 30, has registered 80 goals and 122 assists for 202 points with 284 penalty minutes, 503 hits and a cumulative +60 plus/minus rating in 331 career NHL games with Seattle, Dallas, Florida and Toronto since making his league debut with the Maple Leafs during the 2019-20 season. In 29 games with the Kraken this season, he has collected 4-9-13, 26 penalty minutes and 38 hits, while averaging 16:57 of ice time.

“Mason is a player I know very well, and I think he will add a great deal to our team,” said Waddell. “He is a physical, hard-nosed competitor with proven offensive ability and we are very excited to have him join the Blue Jackets.”

The Uxbridge, Ontario native signed a free agent contract with Toronto and spent part of the 2019-20 season with the Maple Leafs before a two-year stint with the Panthers from 2020-22. He spent the next three seasons in Dallas, where he racked up 56-75-131, 187 penalty minutes and 275 hits in 211 games from 2022-25. He recorded back-to-back seasons with 22 goals over the past two campaigns, including a career-high 22-31-53 in 81 games in 2023-24. In 59 career Stanley Cup Playoffs contests, he has tallied 11-8-19 and 60 penalty minutes.

The 6-5, 212-pound forward has added 38-34-72 in 130 career games with the Toronto Marlies and Springfield Thunderbirds over five seasons in the American Hockey League from 2015-20. He played junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League from 2014-16 and registered 28-49-77 in 115 contests with the Mississauga Steelheads, Hamilton Bulldogs and Erie Otters.

Columbus returns to action on Saturday when it visits the Anaheim Ducks. Game time from Honda Center is 10 p.m. ET with live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network beginning with Blue Jackets Live at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.