Ducks score late to down Blue Jackets

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead on their first shot on goal at 2:14 of the first period.

Anaheim defenseman Olen Zellweger, who was a healthy scratch for the first time this season in the loss to Dallas, brought the puck into the Columbus zone on a 3-on-1 rush and passed to Granlund, who scored for the third straight game with a wrist shot from the left hash marks.

The Ducks scored again 46 seconds later when Ryan Poehling spotted Trouba coming off the bench and slid a pass from the outside edge of the right circle to Trouba above the left circle for a one-timer to make it 2-0 at 3:00.

“We got a better start, we got a lead early there," Granlund said. "We weren’t down 4-1 after the first period (like against Dallas). It changed the game quite a bit. Good two points for us.”

The Blue Jackets were on the first power play of the game when Charlie Coyle fed Voronkov at the far post and he redirected the puck across the goal line to cut it to 2-1 at 5:54 of the first.

Marchment deflected a shot from Damon Severson into the net to tie it 2-2 at 3:39 of the second.

"They did a great job getting it through and just got a little piece there," Marchment said. "Happy it went in."

After getting bowled over by Sennecke on a drive to the net and drawing a goalie interference penalty, Merzlikins kept the score tied when he stopped Jackson LaCombe on a short-handed 2-on-1 rush at 6:01.

The Ducks claimed a 3-2 lead at 13:36 of the second after Ross Johnston stole a pass from Dante Fabbro below the Columbus goal line just as McTavish came off the bench. Johnston backhanded a pass to McTavish and he scored with a wrist shot from the right hash marks.

"That's what we needed. Just a strong game," Mintyukov said. "After that loss, that's what we needed. Everything (went better). (Against the Stars), we were not ready. Today we were more prepared."

NOTES: Werenski extended his point streak to five games (nine points; five goals, four assists). ... Columbus forward Miles Wood did not play because of an undisclosed injury. Luca Del Bel Belluz, who was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Friday, entered the lineup and played 7:51 with one shot on goal. ... Anaheim went 0-for-3 on the power play and is 0-for-49 with the man-advantage against the Blue Jackets dating to the 2015-16 season. ... With the assist on the first goal, Poehling extended his point streak to four games (one goal, five assists).