Blue Jackets assistant general manager Josh Flynn joins Buffalo Sabres

Josh Flynn, who has spent the past 17 years as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets hockey operations department, has left the organization to join the Buffalo Sabres as an assistant general manager, Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

“On behalf of our organization, I’d like to thank Josh for his many years of hard work and dedication with the Blue Jackets,” said Waddell. “He has been a valuable member of the hockey operations department for 17 years, and I wish he and his wife, Jen, and their family all the best.”

Flynn joined the Blue Jackets in June 2008 and served as director of hockey administration from 2008-19. He was promoted to assistant general manager on June 13, 2019 and was responsible for assisting in all facets of the hockey operations department, including salary cap management, contract negotiations and research, salary arbitration, statistical research and strategic planning.

