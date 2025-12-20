PREVIEW: Blue Jackets head out west to take on Ducks

With two critical games remaining before the Christmas break, the Blue Jackets are having a hard finding holiday cheer.

Losses in six of the last seven games – as well as 10 of the last 13 – are starting to make clear the reality the team is in need of a turnaround quickly. The playoff line remains in sight – Columbus is just six points behind Philadelphia and Boston, who are tied for eighth in the Eastern Conference – but the Blue Jackets need to start adding points to the bank before the hill becomes too big to climb.

Thursday’s 5-2 setback vs. Minnesota at Nationwide Arena bore a close resemblance to many of the previous losses. There were stretches of excellent play, but also enough mistakes and momentum-changing swings against the Blue Jackets – not to mention three more third-period goals against, though two were of the empty-net variety – that they couldn’t get points against one of the NHL’s hottest teams.

"I feel like it's the same thing we've been saying,” defenseman Zach Werenski said afterward. “We're playing well enough to win, but it's getting old that we keep losing. Enough is enough. It's unacceptable, and I get the whole thing where you have to stay positive and move forward, but at the end of the day this is getting outrageous. We're a good hockey team, and we're losing games. So maybe we're not a good hockey team. I don't know. At the end of the day you have to win games to be a good team. It's frustrating."

The numbers showed the Blue Jackets and Wild played pretty much to a draw at 5-on-5, as per Natural Stat Trick, both teams had 55 shot attempts at even strength and created eight high-danger chances, while Columbus had a 29-28 edge in scoring chances.

Yet Minnesota scored goals at critical times – on a second-period power play and in the final 10 minutes of the third – to make the difference.

“We need a little more,” head coach Dean Evason said. “For two periods, we’re pretty good, and hanging in there, and then we make some pretty silly mistakes, right? So obviously we have to clean that up. We have games that are winnable, and/or to get to overtime or to a shootout at the very least, and we haven’t did that, and we didn’t do that here tonight.”

Columbus made a major trade Friday night before the holiday roster freeze, adding forward Mason Marchment from Seattle in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Marchment had 22 goals each of the past two years with Dallas before heading to the Kraken, and the hope is he'll be able to add to the cause when he arrives.

The Blue Jackets have tripped a long way from home to try to get back on track, as the pre-holiday slate concludes on the West Coast. Columbus will take on Anaheim tonight before facing Los Angeles on Sunday, and points are critical to go out on a high note before the team breaks up for the break.

“At this point, we have to figure out how to win games,” defenseman Ivan Provorov said. “Otherwise, our season will be done early. We can’t fall behind now because it would be too hard to catch up. We have to figure out how to win, and we gotta figure it out quick.”