Blue Jackets add Luca Del Bel Belluz on emergency recall

The center has made 11 appearances with the Blue Jackets during the 2025-26 season

new cbj team update
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added forward Luca Del Bel Belluz to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Del Bel Belluz, 22, has tallied three goals and seven assists for 10 points with four penalty minutes, 30 shots on goal and a cumulative +3 plus/minus rating in 27 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2023-24 season. The center has collected 0-1-1, four PIM and 10 shots in 11 appearances with the club in 2025-26. He was selected by Columbus in the second-round, 44th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 6-1, 185-pound native of Woodbridge, Ontario has added 41-56-97, 24 PIM and is +3 in 133 career AHL games with Cleveland since making his professional debut in 2023-24. He has registered 5-8-13 and 42 shots on goal in 14 appearances with the Monsters this season.

Columbus returns to action on Saturday when it visits the Anaheim Ducks. Game time from Honda Center is 10 p.m. ET with live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network beginning with Blue Jackets Live at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

