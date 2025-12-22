Zach Werenski named NHL's Third Star of the Week

The Blue Jackets defenseman tied for the NHL lead with five goals and posted three multi-point efforts

By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski was named the National Hockey League’s Third Star for the week ending December 21, the league and club announced today. Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid was named the First Star, while Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark was selected Second Star. It marks the second time this season that Werenski has earned a Star of the Week accolade after being named the Second Star for November 17-23.

Werenski, 28, led the NHL in goals (tied) and time on ice with five goals and two assists for seven points with 16 shots on goal on 28:39 TOI/GP and posted multi-point efforts in all three contests for the Blue Jackets. He has registered four multi-point outings over a five-game points streak (5-5-10) and has notched points in 16 of the past 19 games to rank third-T in the league in scoring since Nov. 13 with 10-19-29. He tallied 2-1-3 while becoming the fourth player to appear in 600 games with the club on December 16 vs. Anaheim. Two nights later, he became the first blueliner in franchise history to score multiple goals in consecutive contests after scoring both Columbus goals against Minnesota. He notched 1-1-2 on December 20 at Anaheim and tied Artemi Panarin (35 GP in 2018-19) for the fewest games to 40 points in a season in club history.

The Grosse Pointe, Michigan native has registered 14-26-40, 14 multi-point outings, 132 shots on goal and a +6 plus/minus rating on 26:48 of ice time in 35 games this season. He ranks second in the NHL in time on ice, while leading league blueliners in goals (tied), multi-point efforts and shots on goal, ranking second in points as well as fourth-T in assists. Columbus’ first-round pick, eighth overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft, he is the franchise’s all-time leader among defensemen in goals, assists and points with 127-297-424 in 602 career outings.

Columbus returns to action tonight at the Los Angeles Kings. Game time from Crypto.om Arena is 10 p.m. ET with live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network beginning with Blue Jackets Live at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

