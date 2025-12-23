Marchment scores 2, Blue Jackets defeat Kings

Andrei Kuzmenko scored, and Anton Forsberg made 27 saves for the Kings (15-11-9), who have lost five of six (1-3-2).

“We obviously want to put on a show for our great fans,” Los Angeles defenseman Joel Edmundson said. “We’re not scoring goals. Special teams is kind of killing us right now, so we’ve got to figure that out soon.”

The Blue Jackets went up 1-0 at 4:07 of the first period. Marchment skated through Joel Armia and Trevor Moore to get to the slot and put a wrist shot in off Forsberg’s blocker on the power play.

Columbus took a 2-0 lead at 19:36 on the power play when Marchment scored his third goal in two games. Boone Jenner’s shot from the high slot took a double deflection off Damon Severson’s stick and in off Marchment.

“Two is nice, three is better, you know,” Marchment joked. “Just trying to get some shots on net and happy that one went in. And then the other one was a great shot from the point, and went off my chest and in, so we’ll take it.”

Marchment had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 29 games with the Kraken, with no goals on the power play, before he was acquired for a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

“He’s an unbelievable player,” Marchenko said. “He can score goals, make passes, he can do everything on the ice.”