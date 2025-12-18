PREVIEW: Blue Jackets complete homestand by welcoming Wild

It could have been a here we go again moment.

With 3:16 left in Tuesday’s game vs. Anaheim and the Blue Jackets holding a 3-2 lead, Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe skated below the red line and fired a shot from off the side of the mask of Jet Greaves and into the net.

Just like that, another late lead was gone, and for a CBJ team on a five-game losing streak, two much-needed points were hanging in the balance.

Yet Adam Fantilli said the Blue Jackets simply shrugged it off and kept going.

“You gotta hand it to (LaCombe), but if that’s what we’re giving up in the third period, come on,” Fantilli said. “We’re doing the right things, so just gotta stay on the course.”

The Blue Jackets did just that, and it paid off when Fantilli scored on a fantastic individual effort with 1:28 remaining in overtime to clinch a 4-3 victory. To head coach Dean Evason, it goes back to the poise the Blue Jackets players showed in not getting down after Anaheim’s late equalizer.

“I didn’t feel that (letdown) on the bench,” Evason said. “I think all the coaches ... we all felt it because you’re not able to get in there and do something about it. But I know the players didn’t have that feeling of (sagging) or, ‘Here we go,’ or, ‘Gosh, this is happening again.’ They just kept going about their business, which is good to see.”

The victory moved the Blue Jackets back to within four points of the playoff line in a tight Eastern Conference, but most encouraging to the team was the style of game the team played. Anaheim entered second in the NHL in goals per game but finished with just five high-danger chances at 5-on-5 per Natural Stat Trick, the third straight game Columbus kept its opponent in single digits.

“I thought we did a good job of eliminating their chances,” defenseman Zach Werenski said. “Some guys made some good plays to score some goals for them, but other than that I really like the way we played. I thought we checked, scored some nice goals and found a way to win. At the end of the day that’s a big win for us, and just move forward now.”

It doesn’t get any easier tonight, as Minnesota comes to Nationwide Arena having won five in a row and 17 of its last 23 games. On top of that, the Wild shocked the NHL world less than a week ago when they acquired defenseman Quinn Hughes, the 2024 Norris Trophy winner who is one of the most dynamic blueliners in the league.

But for the Blue Jackets, the focus will simply on playing their game again and trying to add two points into the bank.

“We know what’s at stake and how we haven’t been able to get points lately, so these are critical points for us to get and build off,” captain Boone Jenner said. “Obviously I thought (Tuesday) was a resilient win by our team, and we’re back to work (Wednesday) and get ready for Thursday. It’s another big test for us.”