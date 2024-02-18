Blue Jackets, Red Wings to play 2025 Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium

Columbus will play outdoors for 1st time, Detroit 5th on Ohio State campus March 1

Blue Jackets, Red Wings face off at The Horseshoe

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

A new chapter in the legendary Ohio State-Michigan college football rivalry will be written next year. This time, it will be NHL-style.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on March 1, 2025, the League announced Saturday.

The 102,780-seat stadium, known as the "Horseshoe" because of its shape, opened officially Oct. 7, 1922, with an Ohio State football game against Wesleyan University. It is the 12th-oldest college football stadium in the United States.

The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State dates to 1897. Commonly referred to as "The Game," it was played annually between the schools from 1918-2019 before it was interrupted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed the following year.

Further details, including time and broadcast information, will be announced at a later date.

It will be the Blue Jackets’ first NHL outdoor game. The Red Wings have played four; they are 2-0-2, last appearing in the NHL Centennial Classic in Toronto on Jan. 1, 2017.

Detroit currently has three University of Michigan alumni on its roster -- forwards Dylan Larkin, J.T. Compher and Andrew Copp. Blue Jackets forwards Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson, and defenseman Zach Werenski, also played at the University of Michigan.

The Red Wings hosted the most-attended game in NHL history; the 2014 NHL Winter Classic at Michigan Stadium, home of the University of Michigan football team, had 105,491 fans in attendance when Detroit lost 3-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a shootout on Jan. 1, 2014.

Ohio Stadium is currently the third-largest on-campus college football stadium in the U.S. behind Michigan Stadium (107,601) and Beaver Stadium on the campus of Penn State University (106,572), according to the NCAA.

Ohio Stadium is 180 miles from Michigan Stadium.

The largest crowd to see an event at Ohio Stadium was 110,045 for an Ohio State-Michigan football game on Nov. 26, 2016.

The NHL previously announced the Chicago Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues in the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field in Chicago next season.

Blue Jackets, Red Wings will play 2025 Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium

Stadium Series

NJ Devil pulls public prank on Gritty during 2024 Stadium Series

Jonas Brothers heat up MetLife Stadium with pregame performance

Flyers, Devils show up for NHL Stadium Series dressed as hometown characters

Rempe could make NHL debut for Rangers in Stadium Series

Rookies goalies Ersson, Daws likely to start Flyers-Devils matchup at Stadium Series

Hughes brothers playing together for Devils in Stadium Series ‘really special’

Devils, state of New Jersey on center stage during Stadium Series against Flyers 

Stadium Series showdown key step in playoff race for Devils, Flyers 

Devils defenseman Bahl wears Giants helmet at Stadium Series skate

On eve of NHL Stadium Series, Gritty, NJ Devil team up for football trick shots at MetLife Stadium

Veterans Showcase provides bonding, support during Stadium Series

For 2024 NHL Stadium Series, Samuelsson brings new flair to popular local dishes

NHL EDGE stats for 2024 Stadium Series

NHL announces full entertainment lineup, special guests for Stadium Series

Toffoli out to enjoy experience with Devils in 2024 Stadium Series

Stadium Series brings back outdoor memories for Devils coach 

Outdoor memories featuring Stadium Series teams shared by NHL.com writers

Palmieri goes back to Jersey roots for Stadium Series with Islanders