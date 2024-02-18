Blue Jackets, Red Wings to play 2025 Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium

A new chapter in the legendary Ohio State-Michigan college football rivalry will be written next year. This time, it will be NHL-style.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on March 1, 2025, the League announced Saturday.

The 102,780-seat stadium, known as the "Horseshoe" because of its shape, opened officially Oct. 7, 1922, with an Ohio State football game against Wesleyan University. It is the 12th-oldest college football stadium in the United States.

The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State dates to 1897. Commonly referred to as "The Game," it was played annually between the schools from 1918-2019 before it was interrupted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed the following year.

Further details, including time and broadcast information, will be announced at a later date.

It will be the Blue Jackets’ first NHL outdoor game. The Red Wings have played four; they are 2-0-2, last appearing in the NHL Centennial Classic in Toronto on Jan. 1, 2017.

Detroit currently has three University of Michigan alumni on its roster -- forwards Dylan Larkin, J.T. Compher and Andrew Copp. Blue Jackets forwards Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson, and defenseman Zach Werenski, also played at the University of Michigan.

The Red Wings hosted the most-attended game in NHL history; the 2014 NHL Winter Classic at Michigan Stadium, home of the University of Michigan football team, had 105,491 fans in attendance when Detroit lost 3-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a shootout on Jan. 1, 2014.

Ohio Stadium is currently the third-largest on-campus college football stadium in the U.S. behind Michigan Stadium (107,601) and Beaver Stadium on the campus of Penn State University (106,572), according to the NCAA.

Ohio Stadium is 180 miles from Michigan Stadium.

The largest crowd to see an event at Ohio Stadium was 110,045 for an Ohio State-Michigan football game on Nov. 26, 2016.

The NHL previously announced the Chicago Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues in the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field in Chicago next season.