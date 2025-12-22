PREVIEW: Blue Jackets face Kings in last game before holiday break

Saturday’s 4-3 loss at Anaheim felt like the season in a nutshell for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus did enough good things to win but also made just enough mistakes to lose. The Blue Jackets battled their way back from an early 2-0 hole to tie the score in the third period, but got hemmed in their own zone for more than 50 seconds leading up to Anaheim’s game-winning goal with 3:29 to play.

Instead of at least getting the game to overtime and notching a critical point, the Blue Jackets lost in regulation for the fifth time in six games, and head coach Dean Evason was left to rue another opportunity to get points go by the wayside thanks to the late goal.

“It’s frustrating, right?” Evason said postgame. “You get to that point. We just watched (it), we turned the puck over four times before that goal goes in the net. Four times, we have it on our tape and we don’t do the good thing to get it out. That’s the hard part is positionally we’re good, we’re in the right spot, we’re structurally fine. We just have opportunities to get that thing out of our zone and we don’t.

“So I agree, we played well, but it’s not well enough. It’s just not good enough. There has to be some accountability and some obviously consistency, certainly at the end of hockey games and composure at the end of hockey games to get us hopefully that two points that we want to get.”

That’s been a familiar theme for the Blue Jackets throughout this season, with good performances and chances to win or at least earn points canceled out by mistakes at critical times. Add it all up and Columbus sits in last place in the Metropolitan Division and seven points behind the playoff line heading into tonight.

“It’s unfortunate for sure,” defenseman Damon Severson said. “It seems like every little thing that can come back to bite us sometimes does. Obviously we’re playing against elite players and elite teams, as we are as well, so it’s just unfortunate we’re in a little bit of a funk right now. We just have to find a way to get out of it.”

The good news is that Columbus caught what appears to be a break by the fact that All-Star defenseman Zach Werenski avoided serious injury when he blocked a shot with his lower leg late in Saturday’s game and had to crawl back to the team bench in pain.

He’s officially listed as day-to-day, and the hope is he’ll be able to play tonight against Los Angeles in the Blue Jackets’ last game before the holiday break. Whether he’s on the ice or not, tonight should be a challenge in that while the Kings aren’t a high-flying outfit like Anaheim, they are a veteran squad that is one of the tougher teams to play against in the league.

“They’re a stingy team, so we all have to be on our game and making plays and executing,” new CBJ forward Mason Marchment said. “They like to sit on top of you, so you have to make plays through them and not turn the puck over too much and play a heavy game.”