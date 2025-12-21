Marchment makes excellent first impression with Blue Jackets

Mason Marchment arrived in Northern California on Friday with the Seattle Kraken.
Little did he know he’d be leaving the Golden State as a Columbus Blue Jacket.
Marchment was in San Jose on Friday getting ready to play the Sharks as a member of the Kraken when news broke that evening that he was being traded to Columbus ahead of the league’s holiday roster freeze.
That meant Saturday was a whirlwind, as Marchment woke up in San Jose, hopped a flight to Southern California where the Blue Jackets were set to face the Ducks, and then played in his first game with the CBJ less than 24 hours after the trade was made.
“It was nuts,” Marchment said. “I’ve obviously never been through anything like that before, but it’s a cool experience. Just roll with it and enjoy it.”
Not only that, Marchment made an excellent first impression with the Blue Jackets, becoming the 26th player in franchise history to score a goal in his CBJ debut. Playing on a line with Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson that led the Jackets in 5-on-5 ice time, he played 19:41 with three shots on goal while also taking a penalty and notching a hit.
He may also have endeared himself to the CBJ faithful with his reaction to his first goal in union blue, as he let out a scream so forceful that his gum fell out of his mouth – prompting Marchment to quicky pick it up and put it back in.
The goal itself was the kind of goal the Blue Jackets likely can expect from Marchment, as he got to the netfront and was in position to tip a shot by Damon Severson past Anaheim goalie Lukáš Dostál.