CBJ ETW TEXT RULES ACCORDION 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to legal residents of the state of Ohio. Eligible individuals must be eighteen (18) years of age or older by the date of entry. Employees and immediate family members the Columbus Blue Jackets ("Blue Jackets"), Nationwide Arena, the National Hockey League, Columbus Arena Management LLC ("CAM"), the Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority ("CFA"), the Ohio State University ("OSU") employees who work in connection with Nationwide Arena, and each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, governors, successors, assigns, employees, and agents (collectively, the "Released Parties") are not eligible to enter or win.

The NHL Entities shall be defined as the National Hockey League, its member professional hockey clubs, NHL Network, and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives, and employees.

HOW TO ENTER: No purchase necessary. Text the required message to the required number shortcode and submit any required information to register. Automated entries are prohibited, as are mechanically reproduced or photocopied entries, and any use of such automated devices and/or copies will cause disqualification. Message and data rates may apply. The Blue Jackets is not responsible for illegible, lost, late, damaged, incomplete, postage-due or misdirected mail or entries, or incomplete, late or lost entries due to data or computer glitches or other programming/technological/electronic error, difficulty, malfunction, or failure of any kind. All materials submitted become the property of the Blue Jackets and will not be returned. Entrant acknowledges that the Blue Jackets may run multiple Promotions at the same time and entry into one Promotion does not constitute entry into all currently running Promotions. Entrant also acknowledges that entry into a Promotion does not carry over to future promotions.

The Blue Jackets reserves the right, at is sole discretion, to disqualify any individual (and all his or her Promotion entries) who tampers with the entry process. Promotion is void outside of Ohio and where prohibited or restricted by law and is subject to all federal, state, and local laws.

PROMOTION PERIOD: The Promotion Period will be solely determined by the Blue Jackets and may end at any time, in their sole discretion.

WINNER SELECTION AND APPROXIMATE ODDS OF WINNING: Winners will be notified by phone, and/or e-mail, in the Blue Jackets' sole discretion. Winner(s) will be selected at random, in a reasonable time after the Promotion Period ends, from among all eligible entries received during the Promotion Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. All drawings will be conducted by the Blue Jackets.

In the event that a Winner cannot be contacted via the process above within twenty-four (24) hours of notification, if any Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, if any Winner declines the Prize or in the event of noncompliance with these Promotion rules and requirements, such Prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected from all remaining eligible entries, if time permits, at the Blue Jackets' sole discretion.

GENERAL PRIZE CONDITIONS: Certain restrictions may apply to prizes. Each Winner agrees that the prize is awarded "as is" with no warranty, representation or guarantee, either express or implied, in fact or in law, whether now known or hereinafter enacted, relative to the use or enjoyment of the prize, including, without limitation, its quality, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Prize may not be redeemed for cash value. Prizes are nontransferable and no substitutions are allowed except by the Blue Jackets who reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to award prizes of equal or greater value if advertised prize is unavailable for any reason. No more than the stated prizes will be awarded. Transportation, accommodation, food and beverages and any other costs associated with the prize not specifically mentioned in the Promotion are the sole responsibility the Winner. The Blue Jackets shall not be obligated to replace any lost, mutilated or stolen prize or any prize that is undeliverable or does not reach the winner for any reason, including, without limitation, because of incorrect or changed contact information. All Prizes legitimately claimed will be awarded.

Blue Jackets is not responsible for Winner's scheduling conflicts, delays or cancellations or acts of god that may prohibit receipt or use of prizes, any act of nature or force majeure including, but not limited to, flood, tornado, earthquake, storm, lightning, fire, epidemic, pandemic, acts of God, war, national emergency, civil disturbance, riot, sabotage, terrorism, court order, or machinery or equipment theft, damage or failure, or if any scheduled home game of the Blue Jackets is canceled because of player strike, management lockout, labor dispute or other cause beyond the reasonable control of the Blue Jackets. Other restrictions may apply.

Any and all taxes and any other expenses not specifically mentioned herein shall be and are the sole responsibility of each Winner. If required, each Winner must report income to the IRS. In the event it is deemed during the verification process that the Winner does not have a unique, personal, and valid social security number for the Blue Jackets to report the tax liability associated with acceptance of the Prize, such Winner will be disqualified. Valid social security numbers will be determined by IRS requirements.

GENERAL RULES: The Blue Jackets reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify, extend, or suspend this Promotion at any time, for any reason. Message and data rates may apply. Participants are solely responsible for all fees and service charges incurred in connection with each such Participant's participation in this Promotion. Each Participant agrees to bear any and all charges demanded by such entrant's wireless carrier and shall fully indemnify each and every one and all of the Released Parties from and against any and all third-party claims, demands and/or causes of action arising out of his or her failure to do so.

The Released Parties assume no responsibility or liability for any damages, losses, or injury(ies) resulting from any Participant's participation in this Promotion and/or any Winner's or Winner's guests' receipt, acceptance, use, or misuse of any Prize. To receive the Prize, each Winner may be required to sign an affidavit of eligibility, waiver of liability and publicity release prior to the Winner receiving and participating in the Prize package. All Prizes are subject to availability and dates are subject to change. Acceptance of the Prize constitutes, except where prohibited by law: (i) permission to use Participant's and/or Winner's name and likeness(es) in any form of media for publicity purposes without further authorization, compensation or remuneration of any kind; and (ii) an express and absolute release of the Released Parties from and against any and all liability, damages, claims, and/or actions of any kind whatsoever for injury(ies) - including but not limited to paralysis and/or death, damages or losses of any and/or all kinds whatsoever to persons and/or property which may be sustained in connection with any Participant's and/or Winner's participation in this Promotion and/or such person's receipt, acceptance, ownership, and/or use or misuse of the Prize awarded, and/or while preparing for, participating in, attending, and/or traveling to and/or from any Prize-related activity.

By participating in this Promotion, each Participant accepts and agrees to the collection of his/her personal information for the purposes described herein (including the administration of the Promotion) and accepts and agrees to be absolutely bound by the foregoing liability release, by all these official rules, and by all decisions of judges, which shall be final. By participating in this Promotion, each Participant acknowledges that he/she may receive information on Blue Jackets and/or Nationwide Arena news, promotions, and tickets. Furthermore, each Participant grants the Blue Jackets express permission to issue such materials to him/her via e-mail or regular mail.

Except where prohibited, as a condition of participating in this Promotion, each Participant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the Participant and any Released Party, any and all claims and/or causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest, or the prize(s) awarded, or the determination of the Winner must and shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action. Further, in any such dispute, under no circumstances shall a Participant be permitted or entitled to obtain awards for, and each and every Participant, Winner and Winners' guest, hereby waives any and all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys' fees, and every Participant, Winner and Winner's guest further forever expressly waives any and all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

The Blue Jackets' failure to or decision not to enforce any provision in these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that or any other provision of these Official Rules. In the event there is any alleged or actual ambiguity, discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Promotion-related materials and/or these Official Rules (including any alleged discrepancy or inconsistency in these Official Rules), it will be resolved by the Blue Jackets in its sole and absolute discretion.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: In case of dispute as to the identity of any online Participant, entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry. "Authorized Account Holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational, institution, etc.) responsible for assigning e-mail addresses or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Any potential Winner may be requested to provide the Blue Jackets with proof that such Winner is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with the winning entry. Any other attempted form of entry, except as specifically otherwise provided in the section entitled "How to Enter," herein, is prohibited; no automatic, programmed, robotic, or similar means of entry are permitted. Released Parties are not responsible for technical, hardware, software, telephone, or other communication malfunctions, errors or failures of any kind, lost or unavailable network connections, web site, Internet, or ISP availability, unauthorized human intervention, traffic congestion, incomplete, garbled, jumbled or delated computer transmissions which may limit, delay or prevent one's ability to enter the Promotion, or from lost, undelivered, misdirected, damaged, or mangled mail. The Blue Jackets reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify, extend, or suspend this Promotion should (in its sole discretion) virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention, fraud or other causes beyond its control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or proper conduct of the Promotion. In such case, the Blue Jackets may select the Winner(s) from all eligible online and mailed entries received prior to and/or after (if appropriate) the action taken by the Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds, in its sole discretion, to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion or web site. The Blue Jackets may prohibit an Participant from participating in the Promotion or winning a Prize if, in its sole discretion, it determines that said Participant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Promotion by cheating, hacking, deception, or other unfair playing practices (including the use of automated quick entry programs) or by intending and/or undertaking to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other Participants or the Blue Jackets' representatives.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY A PARTICIPANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE BLUE JACKETS RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

WINNERS' LIST: To obtain a list of Winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope with the required message for entry, the number shortcode and the Prize associated with the Promotion, no later than one (1) month after the end of the Promotion Period, to: The Columbus Blue Jackets, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Only one (1) request per outer envelope will be fulfilled.

COPY OF OFFICIAL RULES: For a copy of these Official Rules, print out these pages or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: The Columbus Blue Jackets, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43215, for receipt no later than the end of the Promotion Period. Only one (1) request per outer envelope will be fulfilled.

PROMOTER: This Promotion is promoted by the Columbus Blue Jackets, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43215.