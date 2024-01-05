Boone Jenner selected to participate in 2024 NHL All-Star Game®

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner was among 16 Eastern Conference players selected to participate in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game® at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday, February 3, the NHL and club announced tonight. Along with 16 representatives from the Western Conference teams, the 32 NHL All-Stars were selected by the League’s Hockey Operations Department. This is the first All-Star Game selection for Jenner, who is playing in his 11th NHL season with the Blue Jackets.

The 30-year-old Dorchester, Ontario native has recorded 13 goals and five assists for 18 points with eight penalty minutes, 10 even-strength goals, 81 shots on goal and has won 305 of his 546 faceoffs taken (55.9 percent), while averaging 19:18 of ice time in 29 contests this season. He is tied for the team lead in goals and even-strength goals and ranks fourth in shots on goal despite missing the last 10 games due to a fractured jaw suffered vs. St. Louis on December 8. At the time of the injury, he ranked second in the NHL in faceoff wins and faceoffs taken, eighth-T in even-strength goals and 15th-T in goals.

The Blue Jackets' second round pick, 37th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft, Jenner has registered 183-164-347 with 390 penalty minutes, 39 power play goals and 1,716 shots on goal in 686 career games since making his NHL debut in 2013-14. He surpassed Rick Nash to become the franchise’s all-time leader in games played while skating in his 675th career game at Washington on November 18. He also ranks third on the Blue Jackets' all-time lists in goals, points and shots on goal. The 6-2, 208-pound center has served as the franchise's seventh captain since the 2021-22 campaign.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual allows fans to select 12 additional All-Stars with eight skaters and four goaltenders. Voting for the Fan Vote begins tonight and runs through Thursday, January 11. Fans can vote on NHL.com/Vote, the NHL app or via X (formerly Twitter).

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend will be a three-day event this year from February 1-3. NHL All-Star Thursday on February 1 features the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Association announcement of the Man of the Year, and the Professional Women’s Hockey League playing a 3-on-3 game. Also new this year, twelve NHL All-Stars, selected in a Fan Vote from January 13-18, will partake in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition with live television coverage broadcast live by ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S. on Friday, February 2 at 7 p.m. ET. The 2024 NHL All-Star Game®, featuring four teams of All-Stars, will be televised live on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 3.

The following Blue Jackets have been selected to participate in the NHL All-Star Game: Jenner (2024), left wing Johnny Gaudreau (2023), defenseman Zach Werenski (2018, 2022), defenseman Seth Jones (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020; missed 2018 game due to injury), goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (2020; missed game due to injury), right wing Cam Atkinson (2017, 2019), goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (2017 and 2015; missed 2015 game due to injury), left wing Brandon Saad (2016), center Ryan Johansen (2015, voted game’s Most Valuable Player), left wing Rick Nash (2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011), left wing Ray Whitney (2003) and center Espen Knutsen (2002).