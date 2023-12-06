Blue Jackets acquire 2025 conditional seventh-round pick from Buffalo in exchange for Eric Robinson

Robinson recorded 38 goals and 44 assists for 82 points in 266 career games with the Blue Jackets

TRADE GRAPHIC
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for left wing Eric Robinson, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.  The pick originally belonged to the Nashville Predators.

Robinson, 28, has recorded 38 goals and 44 assists for 82 points with 40 penalty minutes, three shorthanded goals, eight game-winning goals and 375 shots on goal, while averaging 12:55 of ice time in 266 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.  The 6-2, 211-pound forward has registered 1-0-1 and nine shots on goal in seven appearances with Columbus this season.  He has added 16-17-33 and 21 penalty minutes in 68 career appearances with the Cleveland Monsters in the American Hockey League over three seasons from 2018-24, including 1-3-4 in nine outings in 2023-24.  A native of Bellmawr, New Jersey, he originally signed a two-year, entry level contract with the Blue Jackets on Mar. 26, 2018.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday when they visit the New York Islanders.  Game time from UBS Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET.  Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 7 p.m. ET.  The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

