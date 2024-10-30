Blue Jackets to recognize First Responders on Friday

The Columbus Blue Jackets are proud to host a special evening dedicated to honoring the brave first responders of the community. On Friday, November 1, as the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Winnipeg Jets, the team will host a memorable First Responders Night, presented by Jet’s Pizza. The game begins at 7 p.m. with the first 5,000 fans in attendance receiving an exclusive CBJ First Responders hat. The night will include themed activities, fundraisers and tributes to show support and gratitude for the men and women who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

A special ticket package is available for the first 2,500 purchasers wanting an exclusive CBJ First Responders jersey and a discounted game ticket. A portion of every ticket package sold supports the Capital City Lodge Fraternal Order of Police Foundation.

Festivities and Recognition

Prior to the game, Nationwide Arena will host a blood drive in partnership with the Central & Southern Ohio Red Cross. The drive runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the activity center of the arena. To make an appointment go to www.redcrossblood.org, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use sponsor code NationwideArena.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., first responder vehicles will be located outside of Nationwide Arena representing the Columbus Police Mounted Horse and Motorcycle units, Columbus Fire Department, Franklin County SWAT, and more.

When doors open at 6 p.m. fans are encouraged to visit first responder booths stationed around the concourse. Participating organizations include the Columbus Fire Department, Columbus Police and Franklin County Therapy Dogs, Delaware County EMS, Dublin Police Department, EMSC Innovation and Improvement Center, Franklin County Bomb Squad, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Public Safety Corps Program.

The Blue Jackets Foundation will host a 50/50 Raffle, presented by KEMBA Financial Credit Union, with funds raised benefitting the Central & Southern Ohio Red Cross. Raffle sales will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, and close at the end of the second intermission on Friday, November 1. The winner will be announced during the third period. To participate, fans 18 years of age and older can purchase tickets throughout Nationwide Arena during the game or go to BlueJackets.com/5050raffle. First Responder-themed merchandise, including autographed mystery pucks, is also available for purchase and auction by visiting cbjauction.givesmart.com.

Special Guests

To celebrate the work of central Ohio’s First Responders, Jet’s Pizza will host 100 guests from the Madison Township Fire Station and Central & Southern Ohio Red Cross at the game. The fire station initiated a community-wide donation drive to support hurricane victims, resulting in an extraordinary outpouring of generosity with over 40,000 pounds of relief supplies, including nonperishable food, bottled water, and baby formula collected. The Central & Southern Ohio Red Cross has been actively supporting hurricane victims by deploying volunteers to emergency shelters in affected states, including Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. Their efforts also include mobile feeding and distributing emergency supplies.

Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski, the son of a first responder, will host members of the Ohio Task Force 1 team in his dedicated charitable suite. Ohio Task Force 1, part of FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue system, has played a vital role in search and rescue operations following recent hurricanes. This skilled team of 82 members uses over 50 tons of equipment to assist local responders without straining local resources, performing critical missions to locate missing individuals and assess damage from severe flooding and tornadoes.

For more information about First Responders Night, presented by Jet’s Pizza, including the special ticket package, visit BlueJackets.com/Responders.

Columbus returns to action tonight when the club hosts the New York Islanders at Nationwide Arena. Game time is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.