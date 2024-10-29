Blue Jackets, Werenski to host Ohio Task Force 1 for First Responders Night

A month ago, many in Ohio looked on in disbelief and sadness as Hurricanes Helene and Milton swept through the southeastern United States, leaving massive devastation in thousands of communities.

But there was also a group from the Buckeye State whose duty it is to help in such a situation. Ohio Task Force 1 is one of 28 Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) teams that function within the National US&R Response System managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Deadquartered in Dayton and staffed by first responders from around Ohio, it’s their job to respond to disasters around the country and lend a helping hand in a time of need.

The 82-member deployment squad – which will have members in Zach Werenski's charitable suite at the Blue Jackets’ First Responders Night game presented by Jet’s Pizza on Friday night – spent 21 days in Florida and North Carolina assisting local authorities and residents to respond to the storms and get back on their feet as quickly as possible.

“If you impact one person’s life on a deployment, then I look at it as a successful mission,” said Jeff Newman, the leader of Ohio Task Force 1. “In both events at different times, we would actually have people come up to us and just thank us for our service. We had a lot of prayer circles with people and things like that. And those are the good stories we can come back with.

“If you look at it almost like it’s a grieving process, this is another step in that, and we’re able to talk to them and just give them some kind of hope. We’re there to help them in the recovery process as much as possible and get that closure for people so they can move on and start the rebuilding process.”

The captain of the Sycamore Township Fire Department near Cincinnati, Newman said he’s been on more than 20 such missions since joining Ohio Task Force 1 in 2002, but this deployment was the longest the group has ever been on because there were two major storms back-to-back that devastated communities.

The unit takes all of its own equipment, rations and bedding for each trip so as not to provide any burden on the already stressed areas they’re serving. Their primary jobs are performing search and rescue events at structural collapses as well as performing water rescues as storm surges rise, and they did both duties at different times on their deployment.

They were first called into action in Pasco County, Florida, just north of the Tampa/St. Petersburg area. When Hurricane Helene came ashore in late September, the unprecedented level of storm surge meant local authorities had to perform more than 600 water rescues, and Ohio Task Force 1 was there to help the cause.

When the water receded, authorities including OTF1 went into search and rescue mode, sweeping through 24 square miles and checking around 20,000 structures.

“There was water in places they had never in the history of the county had water inundation,” Newman said.

From there, members of the unit traveled to Cherokee, North Carolina, to help local authorities after the rainfall from Helene caused unprecedented levels of flooding in the western part of the state. Ohio Task Force 1 assisted in rescue and recovery missions in Haywood, Avery and Watauga Counties.