Summer Spotlight: Fantilli ready to build his game in year two

How he got here: After a standout amateur career that included becoming just the third freshman to win the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey’s best player at the University of Michigan, the Blue Jackets made Fantilli the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Despite growing up in suburban Toronto, he chose to continue his development not in the OHL but in America, posting 74 points in 54 games with Chicago of the USHL before notching 30 goals and 65 points in 36 games with the Wolverines in his lone season in Ann Arbor.

The 2023-24 season: Fantilli made the Blue Jackets out of training camp and was a key piece of the lineup before suffering a skate cut laceration in his calf in late January at Seattle, an injury that cut short a season in which he had been one of the top-scoring rookies in the NHL. He played mostly center with the squad and even earned top-line minutes at times, though his 43.6 percent mark on draws will need to improve (and should as he gains NHL experience). At the time of his injury, he was fourth in the NHL among rookies in scoring. Fantilli showcased high-level skill at times and brings excellent size and competitiveness to the table, which makes him one of the marquee pieces for the team to build around going forward.

Top moment: Fantilli had his first career two-goal and three-point game Dec. 7 at the New York Islanders, a performance that included a high-level goal that showcased his smarts and skill. Taking the puck in his defensive zone, Fantilli deked around an Islanders defenseman at the blue line and then made a between-the-legs pass to start a breakout. He eventually completed the move by taking a pass from Kent Johnson in the offensive zone and one-timing a shot past goalie Semyon Varlamov to give the Jackets the lead in the second period.