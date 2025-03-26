Blue Jackets sign defenseman Charlie Elick to three-year entry level contract

The 6-3, 206-pound blueliner was selected by Columbus in the second round, 36th overall, at the 2024 NHL Draft

By Blue Jackets Staff
The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Charlie Elick to a three-year entry level contract beginning with the 2025-26 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The defenseman was selected by Columbus in the second round, 36th overall, at the 2024 NHL Draft held at the Sphere in Vegas.

Elick, 19, has registered 10 goals and 45 assists for 55 points with 164 penalty minutes and 324 shots on goal in 196 career games over four seasons with the Brandon Wheat Kings and Tri-City Americans in the Western Hockey League since making his league debut in 2021-22. He split the 2024-25 campaign between Brandon and Tri-City, combining for 2-13-15, 55 penalty minutes and 123 shots on goal in a career-high 66 contests.

The 6-3, 206-pound blueliner set single-season career highs with 4-23-27, 71 PIM and 133 shots on goal in 65 appearances with the Wheat Kings in 2023-24. He collected 1-1-2 in nine games with Brandon in his first WHL campaign in 2021-22. Elick was born in Villach, Austria and grew up in Calgary, Alberta.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Friday against the Vancouver Canucks. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

