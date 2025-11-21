Blue Jackets recall Gaunce, loan Del Bel Belluz to Cleveland

Gaunce, 31, recorded 7-5-12 in 59 outings with the Blue Jackets from 2021-24

cbj team update
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled forward Brendan Gaunce from the Cleveland Monsters and loaned forward Luca Del Bel Belluz to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Gaunce, 31, has registered 13 goals and 16 assists for 29 points with 71 penalty minutes and 230 shots on goal in 189 career games with the Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks over nine NHL seasons between 2015-25. Reacquired by the Blue Jackets in a trade from the Wild on June 26, 2025, he recorded 7-5-12 and 20 PIM in 59 outings with the club from 2021-24. He was originally selected by Vancouver in the first round, 26th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft.

A native of Sudbury, Ontario, Gaunce has added 127-141-268 with 268 PIM and 1,040 shots on goal in 394 career games with the Monsters, Iowa Wild, Providence Bruins and Utica Comets over 11 AHL seasons since making his pro debut in 2014-15. The 6-2, 222-pound center has totaled 46-45-91 in 114 career outings in four seasons and two stints with Cleveland. He has served as the club’s captain in each of his past two campaigns with the Monsters and has recorded 4-2-6 and eight PIM in 12 appearances in 2025-26.

Del Bel Belluz, 22, has registered 3-7-10 with two penalty minutes and 26 shots on goal in 23 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2023-24 season. The center collected 0-1-1, two penalty minutes and six shots in seven games with the club in 2025-26. He was selected by Columbus in the second round, 44th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 6-1, 185-pound Woodbridge, Ontario native has registered 39-50-89, 24 PIM and a +4 plus/minus rating in 126 career AHL games with Cleveland since making his pro debut in 2023-24. He has collected 3-2-5 in seven outings with the team in 2025-26.

Columbus returns to action on Saturday, November 22 at the Detroit Red Wings. Game time from Little Caesars Arena is 1 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 93.3 The Bus in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

