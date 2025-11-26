PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Maple Leafs on Thanksgiving Eve

In many ways, Monday was the Blue Jackets’ version of the terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day.

It started at morning skate when leading scorer Kirill Marchenko left the ice and had to miss the night’s game at Washington with an upper body injury. It got worse once the tilt against the Caps began, as not only did the Blue Jackets drop a 5-1 final against their division rival, they lost Norris Trophy candidate Zach Werenski and leading physical presence Mathieu Olivier to their own upper body injuries.

If you thought you had a case of the Mondays, the Blue Jackets likely one-upped you. The four-goal setback matched the team’s largest margin of defeat all season, and head coach Dean Evason didn’t sugarcoat things postgame, stating the team “played poorly. We tried in spurts, certainly early in the game, but our overall game we cannot be happy with."

“We have to bring our sense of urgency, being on our toes more,” forward Charlie Coyle added afterward. “We just felt like we were kind of just out there at times. I feel like they had the puck, then they get the bounces, right, because they’re doing the right things. It just wasn’t the way we played, and that’s just not it.”

Monday wasn’t a fun day for the squad, but the NHL stops for no one, and the Blue Jackets were right back at it for a Tuesday practice before tonight’s home game against the Maple Leafs. All three of the aforementioned injured Blue Jackets did not take part, and veteran center Sean Monahan also missed the short, high-energy session.

Afterward, Evason said Werenski will take morning skate today and see how he feels afterward before the team makes a final determination on if he’ll face Toronto. The head coach added that Marchenko and Olivier were being evaluated by doctors, while Monahan took a maintenance day but is dealing with some issues of his own.

So time will tell today which of those Blue Jackets will be able to skate against the Maple Leafs tonight, and the Blue Jackets have added reinforcements Luca Pinelli up front and Brendan Smith on the back end. They can’t afford to dwell on the injuries, though, and will face a desperate Toronto team in need of points while sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

The good news is that the Blue Jackets are back in Nationwide Arena, where they’re 4-0-1 in the last five home games, after returning from the four-game road swing.

“We’re coming back home,” defenseman Damon Severson said. “It was obviously a long trip. We’ve been on the road a lot, just grinding a little bit. Obviously, we’re banged up, so just try to come back (tonight) and have a good effort, a good start and try to carry that good effort fully and see where the game takes us.

“We’re confident in the way we play. We can get our swagger going, get a win and try to continue that from there.”