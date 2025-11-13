PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Oilers for Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Scratches: F Zach Aston-Reese, F Kent Johnson, D Dysin Mayo

Injured reserve/Non-Roster: Erik Gudbranson (upper body injury)

Roster Report: This is how the Blue Jackets lined up Tuesday in Seattle, but with the flight back to Columbus yesterday, the team did not skate. Any changes to the lineup and the status of Jenner, who left Tuesday’s game with an upper body injury, will be discussed pregame at the team’s morning skate.

This Day in CBJ History

Nov. 13, 2001: David Vyborny ties the score with an extra-attacker goal with 1:15 left and Ray Whitney tallies a power-play goal with five seconds to play in overtime as the Blue Jackets rally for a 3-2 victory vs. St. Louis at Nationwide Arena. It’s the first time Columbus wins after scoring an extra-attacker goal in the final two minutes and also the first power-play OT tally in franchise history.

Nov. 13, 2006: The Blue Jackets fire head coach Gerard Gallant after he posted a 56-76-4-6 record in three seasons in charge. Assistant coach Gary Agnew is named interim head coach the following day.

The Numbers Game

With an assist vs. Seattle, Kirill Marchenko extended his career-best point streak to nine games (3-8-11) and has five points in the last three games. The point streak is tied for the sixth longest in franchise history. ... Adam Fantilli has scored in two straight games and has a three-game point streak (2-3-5). … Charlie Coyle’s shootout-deciding goal Tuesday was the 11th winner of his NHL career. … Blue Jackets defensemen have scored in 10 of 16 games so far this year, and the team’s 12 tallies from blueliners lead the NHL. … Zach Werenski is tied for third in the NHL among defensemen in goals (four), first in shots on goal (57) and second in average time on ice (26:45). He played 31:13 Tuesday in Seattle, eighth most of his career, and topped the 30-minute mark for the first time this season. … Sean Monahan has scored four goals in his last four games vs. Edmonton, while Cole Sillinger has a 3-6-9 all-time vs. the Oilers in eight games. ... Elvis Merzlikins has 98 career victories, two shy of 100, heading into the game. … Jet Greaves participated in the first shootout of his NHL career and got his first win in the skills competition Tuesday.

Know The Foe: Edmonton Oilers

Head coach: Kris Knoblauch (Third season)

Team stats: Goals per game: 3.00 (T-17th) | Scoring defense: 3.33 (27th) | PP: 31.3 percent (3rd) | PK: 81.6 percent (T-10th)

The narrative: Edmonton sits on a major precipice as a franchise, as they’ve made it to the Stanley Cup Final two years in a row but lost to Florida both times. After the series went seven games in 2023-24, last year’s was more decisive in favor of the Panthers, and Connor McDavid signed a two-year contract extension last month that indicates it’s time to win now in Edmonton. Now that he's in his 11th NHL season, anything less than contending for – and winning – the Stanley Cup will be another crushing disappointment.

Scoring leaders: You likely won’t be surprised to find out the two players atop the scoring chart for the Oilers. McDavid’s 18 assists are tied for the NHL lead and allow him to tie for fourth in the league with 25 points, and the three-time Hart Trophy winner remains the elite of the lite. Meanwhile, reigning Richard Trophy winner Leon Draisaitl leads the team with 10 goals and adds eight assists for 18 points. Evan Bouchard leads the defense with a 3-9-12 line, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 16 points but is out with injury.

In net: Stuart Skinner is the team’s No. 1 but played last night in Philadelphia, so Calvin Pickard will likely get the call tonight. The former Lake Erie Monsters goalie and 11-year NHL veteran is 2-2-1 in six appearances (five starts) with a 4.00 GAA and .836 save percentage.

What's new: Edmonton has made it all the way to the Final the past two years and qualified for the playoffs for six straight years, but slow starts have become commonplace in northern Alberta. The Oilers won just six of their first 16 games, punctuated by a 9-1 home loss Saturday to Colorado, before beating Columbus on Monday and Philadelphia yesterday, both in overtime. Depth – particularly up front – has been an issue thanks to injuries to Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman and Kasperi Kapanen and the offseason departures of Corey Perry, Connor Brown, Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson.

Trending: While Columbus lost to the Oilers in overtime Monday, the Blue Jackets have won four straight home games against Edmonton including a 6-1 final last season on Oct. 28.

Former CBJ: After spending last season with Carolina, Jack Roslovic signed with the Oilers after the start of the season and has scored overtime winners in each of the last two games. He has a 5-6-11 line in 16 games.