Blue Jackets host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 13, presented by OhioHealth

Fans are encouraged to wear lavender, the official color of Hockey Fights Cancer, representing all cancers

By Blue Jackets Staff
The Columbus Blue Jackets, in partnership with OhioHealth, will host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday, November 13, when the team faces off against the Edmonton Oilers at Nationwide Arena. This annual event honors those who have battled or are currently fighting cancer, while raising awareness and support for cancer-related causes. The fans in attendance will receive a Hockey Fights Cancer fleece blanket while supplies last. All guests are encouraged to wear lavender, the official color representing all types of cancer.

A special ticket package is available for the first 750 purchasers, which includes a discounted game ticket and an exclusive Mathieu Olivier Bobblehead.

Recognition And Support

The evening will feature the debut of the 2025 Class of Pediatric Cancer Heroes, honored through the Blue Jackets Foundation’s Heroes program. These courageous children and their families will be recognized during a special on-ice introduction.

More than 1,000 guests from local cancer support organizations will attend the game free of charge, including representatives from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, A Kid Again, Flying Horse Farms, Karis Cause, NC4K, A Special Wish Foundation, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and others.

Fans will have opportunities throughout the night to show their support and recognize loved ones with a variety of activities. A variety of ribbon colors will be provided by OhioHealth, located near the McConnell entrance on the main concourse, for fans to place on a giant cancer ribbon in honor of someone they fight for. OhioHealth will also have screening checklists available for fans.

“I Fight For…” Battle Cards will be available throughout the concourse allowing fans to share their personal connection to the fight against cancer. Fans at home can download and print a digital version at bluejackets.com/hockeyfightscancer and share photos using #HockeyFightsCancer.

Fighting Back

The fight against pediatric cancer has been a core focus of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation since the team’s inception in 2000. Each season, the Foundation hosts a series of Hockey Fights Cancer fundraisers that support vital programs for pediatric cancer patients and their families. These initiatives include therapeutic experiences and palliative care support for children facing cancer.

This season, fans can help advance these efforts by participating in the following initiatives:

  • 50/50 Raffle presented by Kemba Financial Credit Union Open now through the second intermission on Thursday, November 13, with a guaranteed jackpot of at least $10,000. The winner will be announced during the third period. Fans aged 18 and older can purchase tickets at Nationwide Arena or online at BlueJackets.com/5050raffle.
  • Hockey Fights Cancer Jersey Raffle Enter to win autographed Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys now through the second intermission on Thursday, November 13. To participate, text CBJAUCTION to 76278 or visit cbjauction.givesmart.com.
  • Online Auction & Merchandise Sales Bid on exclusive items including autographed jerseys, locker room nameplates, hockey sticks, and more. Proceeds benefit pediatric cancer initiatives. The auction will open at 9 a.m. on November 13. To participate, text CBJAUCTION to 76278 or visit cbjauction.givesmart.com.
  • Round-Up at The Blue Line Visit The Blue Line at Nationwide Arena or Polaris Fashion Place and round up your purchase at checkout to support the Foundation’s pediatric cancer programs. Starting Monday, November 10, exclusive Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise will be available in-store and online at TheBlueLineOnline.com., including sweatshirts, hats, jerseys, pucks, and more.

To learn more about the theme night and how to support Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives, visit BlueJackets.com/HockeyFightsCancer.

Columbus returns to action on Wednesday, November 5 against the Calgary Flames. Game time from Scotiabank Saddledome is 9:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 9 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

About Hockey Fights Cancer™

Founded in 1998 by the NHL and NHLPA, the first national cause program pioneered by a major sports league, the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca has raised more than $36 million since its inception. Last season, Hockey Fights Cancer celebrated its 25th anniversary by setting a fundraising record of over $4 million in its first season as Hockey Fights Cancer powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research. From that total, $2.9 million was raised with the V Foundation and will go directly to life-saving cancer research through 10 research grants to the best and brightest scientists across the U.S. and Canada. As part of that $4 million+ raised, $1.2 million was raised by Clubs for local cancer-related organizations and charities in the Clubs’ communities.

