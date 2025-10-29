PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to keep momentum going vs. Maple Leafs

The Blue Jackets have been a lot of things through nine games. They’ve been resilient. They’ve been hard-working.

But they haven’t been perfect.

Few teams are so early in the season, though, and the Blue Jackets have done enough to be on the right side of the .500 mark going into tonight’s Hockey Halloween game vs. Toronto at Nationwide Arena.

Tuesday night’s 4-3 overtime win at Buffalo was another example of that. The Blue Jackets had dominant stretches – they led 13-1 in shots in the first period – and others where they let the Sabres get back into the game, and they faced deficits of 2-1 and 3-2.

Yet two more points went into the bank account, as Miles Wood’s game-tying goal late in the third and overtime winner capped a third comeback victory on the year for Columbus.

“We did see really good things obviously early,” head coach Dean Evason said. “They pushed and we were able – again, we’ve talked about this, staying in hockey games. Did we play 60 minutes? No, but we hung around. When they pushed, we were able to just hold. We feel good obviously about getting two points, but there’s stuff we can correct, there’s no question about that.”

With the victory, the Blue Jackets have now won four of the last five games to move above the break-even mark for the first time on the campaign. While Wood got much of the plaudits for his two-goal game in his return from injury, Yegor Chinakhov and Zach Werenski also chipped in a goal and an assist, four other Blue Jackets had points, and Jet Greaves posted a .921 save percentage.

“It was a great team win for us,” Wood said. “We played as a team tonight, and it certainly showed.”

That team nature has allowed Columbus to emerge victorious in some tight contests thus far, but the hope going forward might be to find a little more consistency and play a few less nailbiters. Columbus has had stretches of dominant hockey on the good side, but on the other, six times already this year opponents have scored twice within a three-minute stretch.

Sticking to their game for 60 minutes is key going forward, but it’s always better to learn from wins like last night’s than losses.

“Just play the CBJ hockey,” Chinakhov said. “Play our structure. That’s it. That’s what gives us success. Every win is good, so yeah, try to get another one tomorrow.”