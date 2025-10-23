Blue Jackets bring the fun with three theme nights in the lineup

The Blue Jackets are bringing the goals, now you can bring the energy! This week is packed with three unforgettable theme nights featuring music, costumes, and galactic adventures. Each night, fans can look forward to themed entertainment, photo opportunities and activities.

Get ready to rock on Friday, October 24 for Grateful Dead Night, when the Blue Jackets face off against the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m., presented by FanDuel Sports Network. Terrapin Moon returns to Nationwide Arena for the Columbus Blue Jackets' annual Grateful Dead takeover night. The band will be performing on the main concourse before puck drop, during intermissions, and after the game. Fans looking for an added element to their experience can purchase the Grateful Dead Ticket Package which includes a ticket to the game and an exclusive Blue Jackets Grateful Dead Jersey.

Hockey Halloween, presented by COSI, returns on Wednesday, October 29 as the Blue Jackets face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., giving kids the chance to trick-or-treat along the concourse and pick up a special pillowcase (for fans 13 and under, while supplies last) before the game. Everyone is invited to show off their best spooky attire and join the costume contest for a chance to win prizes.

The force will be strong at Nationwide Arena as Blue Jackets take the ice on Star Wars™ Night on November 1 against the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m., presented by Ticketmaster. Characters from the Star Wars universe like Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Stormtroopers, Mandalorians, Bo-Katan Kryze, Imperial Officers, Jawas, and more will be at the arena, creating perfect opportunities for fan photos and immersive encounters. In addition to the thrilling game action, fans can purchase a special Star Wars Night ticket package, which includes an exclusive Blue Jackets Star Wars-themed jersey.

Learn more about Blue Jackets theme nights and promotions at BlueJackets.com/Promotions.

Columbus returns to action on Friday against the Washington Capitals. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

