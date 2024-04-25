Blue Jackets celebrate mothers with special ticket offer

The Blue Jackets are excited to announce the perfect gift for the hockey mom in your life – the CBJ Mother’s Day Pack which includes two tickets to a 2024-25 Blue Jackets home game and a $25 gift card to the Blue Line team store. Packages, starting at $99, are available now through Saturday, May 11.

The ticket offer includes tickets available in the Lower-Level Mezzanine for $149.00 per pack and Upper-Level for $99.00 per pack. Purchasers will immediately receive an email with a downloadable Mother’s Day Certificate to present to the recipient. The gift card and a letter explaining ticket redemption will be mailed. Once the 2024-25 Blue Jackets schedule is released this summer, purchasers will receive an email with information and directions on redeeming their tickets.

To arrive before Mother's Day, packages must be purchased by May 7. After May 7, packages will be shipped the next business day. Visit www.BlueJackets.com/MothersDay to purchase.

Fans can also take advantage of the Blue Line’s “Mother's Day Bundle” featuring a stylish white pocket t-shirt with "MVP Mom" printed delicately on the pocket, a sleek black belt bag adorned with the team’s iconic primary logo and a commemorative Mother's Day themed hockey puck. The bundle is $49.99 and available for pre-order online only. The bundle will not ship until the week of April 29. To purchase, visit www.thebluelineonline.com.