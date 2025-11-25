Blue Jackets loan D Dysin Mayo to AHL's Cleveland Monsters

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned defenseman Dysin Mayo to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Mayo, 29, who signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract with the Blue Jackets on July 16, 2025, made his club debut on November 5 at Calgary. The 6-0, 190-pound blueliner has registered four goals and eight assists for 12 points with 35 penalty minutes in 83 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Arizona Coyotes (2021-23). He was originally selected by the Coyotes in the fifth-round, 133rd overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft.

The Victoria, British Columbia native has added 29-72-101 with 348 PIM in 431 career AHL appearances with the Monsters, Henderson Silver Knights, Tucson Roadrunners and Springfield Falcons since 2015-16. He has recorded 0-4-4 with four PIM and seven shots on goal in five appearances with Cleveland in 2025-26.

Columbus returns to action on Wednesday, November 26 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.