Blue Jackets add F Mikael Pyyhtia on emergency recall

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added forward Mikael Pyyhtia to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Pyyhtia, 23, has collected four goals and three assists for seven points with six penalty minutes and 32 shots on goal in 46 games with the Blue Jackets this season. Selected by Columbus in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft, the forward has posted 4-6-10 and eight penalty minutes in 65 career NHL appearances since making his league debut in 2022-23.

The 6-0, 176-pound Turku, Finland native has added 1-5-6 and 13 shots on goals in 10 contests with the Monsters in 2024-25. He’s registered 11-26-37, eight penalty minutes and 115 shots on goal in 77 career games with Cleveland since making his North American pro debut at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Columbus returns to action on Saturday, March 1 when it hosts the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium SeriesTM. Game time from historic Ohio Stadium, home of the 2024 College Football Playoff National Champions, THE Ohio State Buckeyes, is 6 p.m. ET. The contest will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+ in the United States as well as FX-CA, Sportsnet+ and TVAS in Canada. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.