Blue Jackets add F Mikael Pyyhtia on emergency recall

The 23-year-old forward has collected four goals and three assists for seven points in 46 games with the Blue Jackets this season

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added forward Mikael Pyyhtia to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Pyyhtia, 23, has collected four goals and three assists for seven points with six penalty minutes and 32 shots on goal in 46 games with the Blue Jackets this season. Selected by Columbus in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft, the forward has posted 4-6-10 and eight penalty minutes in 65 career NHL appearances since making his league debut in 2022-23.

The 6-0, 176-pound Turku, Finland native has added 1-5-6 and 13 shots on goals in 10 contests with the Monsters in 2024-25. He’s registered 11-26-37, eight penalty minutes and 115 shots on goal in 77 career games with Cleveland since making his North American pro debut at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Columbus returns to action on Saturday, March 1 when it hosts the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium SeriesTM. Game time from historic Ohio Stadium, home of the 2024 College Football Playoff National Champions, THE Ohio State Buckeyes, is 6 p.m. ET. The contest will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+ in the United States as well as FX-CA, Sportsnet+ and TVAS in Canada. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the games you want with flexible payment options and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

Monahan, Werenski confirmed for season two of 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL'

Blue Jackets ready to embrace NHL Stadium Series atmosphere

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets play 60 strong minutes to down Red Wings

Blue Jackets score four in second, top Red Wings in Stadium Series preview

NHL, Blue Jackets break ground for brand new street hockey rink as legacy to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

Stadium Series is a chance for Blue Jackets to relive college memories

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets start crucial home-and-home vs. Red Wings

Stadium Series brings hockey home for Ohio State's president

NHL Stadium Series game puts Blue Jackets, Columbus in the spotlight

Marchenko gets 2 goals, assist to help Blue Jackets hold off Stars

Winning Thoughts: Marchenko helps push Jackets past Stars

Hearing loss hasn't stopped Manch from playing the game he loves

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Stars on Hockey Is For Everyone Night

Blue Jackets Foundation's 'The CannonBall' brings the groove and gives back

Blue Jackets share their outdoor game memories

Blue Jackets Alumni Fantasy Camp provides memories to last a lifetime

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets take care of business vs. Blackhawks

Werenski has goal, 2 assists in win against Blackhawks 