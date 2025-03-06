Blue Jackets claim forward Christian Fischer off waivers from Detroit

The Columbus Blue Jackets have claimed forward Christian Fischer off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings and loaned forward Mikael Pyyhtia to the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Fischer, 27, has registered 62 goals and 75 assists for 137 points with 144 penalty minutes and 725 shots on goal, while averaging 12:48 of ice time in 522 career games with the Red Wings and Arizona Coyotes since making his NHL debut in 2016-17. He posted 6-20-26 and 47 PIM in 124 appearances with Detroit over the past two seasons, including 1-6-7, 11 PIM and 31 shots on goal in 45 outings in 2024-25.

“Christian Fischer brings additional size, versatility and energy to our forward group,” said Waddell. “He’s played in over 500 NHL games, possesses great character and will fit in very well with our team and how we play.”

The 6-2, 212-pound forward was originally selected by the Coyotes in the second round, 32nd overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft. He notched 3-0-3 in seven contests with Arizona in 2016-17 before setting career highs in goals, assists and points in 2017-18 with 15-18-33 in 79 games. He set a career high in games played with 13-14-27 in 80 appearances with the Coyotes in 2022-23.

A native of Chicago, Illinois, Fischer has added 22-28-50 and 28 PIM in 63 career AHL appearances with the Tucson Roadrunners and Springfield Falcons from 2015-17. He played junior hockey for the Windsor Spitfires and recorded 40-50-90 in 66 outings in 2015-16. He also spent time with the U.S. National Development Team from 2013-15 and helped Team USA win a gold medal at the 2015 IIHF U18 World Championships.

Pyyhtia, 23, has collected 4-3-7 in 47 games with the Blue Jackets this season. Selected by Columbus in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft, the forward has posted 4-6-10 in 66 career NHL appearances since making his league debut in 2022-23. The 6-0, 176-pound Turku, Finland native has added 1-5-6 and 13 shots on goals in 10 contests with the Monsters in 2024-25. He’s registered 11-26-37, eight penalty minutes and 115 shots on goal in 77 career games with Cleveland since making his North American pro debut at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight at the Florida Panthers. Game time from Amerant Bank Arena is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on FanDuel Sports Network and the FanDuel Sports Network app. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with the “Blue Jackets Live” pre-game show. The contest will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.