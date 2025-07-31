Blue Jackets name Barry Brennan strength and conditioning coach

Columbus Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today that Barry Brennan has rejoined the club as strength and conditioning coach after previously serving in that capacity for five seasons from 2005-10.

“Barry Brennan is a well-respected, experienced leader in his field and we are very pleased to welcome him back to the Blue Jackets,” said Waddell. “Ryan Gadbois has done a phenomenal job for us as our assistant strength & conditioning coach, and we believe our players will benefit greatly from working with Barry and Ryan.”

A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Brennan has over 30 years of experience working with elite athletes in a variety of sports. He originally joined the Blue Jackets in 2005 after spending four years as the strength and conditioning coach with the Syracuse Crunch, Columbus’s American Hockey League affiliate at the time, as well as many years in the Ontario Hockey League with the Kingston Frontenacs, London Knights and Ottawa 67s.

After leaving Columbus, he spent the 2010-11 season with the NHL’s Atlanta Thrashers. From 2012-24, he worked in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League, including a six-year stint as strength & conditioning coach with CSKA, where he worked with former Blue Jacket and Hall of Fame forward Sergei Fedorov and was a part of three Gagarin Cup championships.