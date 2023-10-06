News Feed

blue jackets recap washington final preseason home game

Blue Jackets drop preseason game to Capitals
blue jackets trim training camp roster by five players

Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by five players
blue jackets celebrate 2023 24 season opener with plaza party presented by nationwide

Celebrate the CBJ season at the Opening Night Plaza Party
blue jackets question and answer patrik laine

CBJ Q&A: Laine embracing leadership role, time in Columbus
blue jackets sabres home preseason recap

Blue Jackets down Sabres to win second straight
blue jackets question and answer kent johnson

CBJ Q&A: Johnson looks to add to his game in year two
blue jackets host sabres in preseason action

Blue Jackets welcome Sabres to Nationwide for preseason action
blue jackets host hockey for her october 14 bread financial

Hockey for Her, presented by Bread Financial, set for October 14
blue jackets question and answer andrew peeke

CBJ Q&A: Peeke hopes to put his experience to good use
blue jackets blues home preseason recap

Five players score as Blue jackets down Blues in preseason action
blue jackets question and answer adam boqvist

CBJ Q&A: After a fun offseason, Boqvist hopes for a big year
blue jackets set to host st louis in preseason game

Blue Jackets host St. Louis in preseason contest Monday
blue jackets at sabres preseason recap

Laine scores twice but Blue Jackets lose at Buffalo
blue jackets preseason roster at buffalo

Blue Jackets head to Buffalo for preseason game No. 4
blue jackets announce roster cuts

Columbus Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by 14 players
blue jackets claim spencer martin off waivers

Blue Jackets claim goaltender Spencer Martin off waivers
blue jackets question and answer zach werenski

CBJ Q&A: Werenski can't wait to be back on the ice
blue jackets question and answer kirill marchenko

CBJ Q&A: Marchenko has high expectations in year two

Blue Jackets announce new Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar

Wild Turkey is the Official Whiskey of the Columbus Blue Jackets

CBJ wild turkey announcement
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to announce a new bar located in Nationwide Arena in partnership with Wild Turkey, the Official Whiskey of the Columbus Blue Jackets. The space, called the Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar, is located near the Front Street Entrance at section 107 on the main concourse. Patrons will have access to a full array of spirits and cocktails, as well as Mexican street fare-inspired items including tacos, nachos and bowls.

The Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar boasts roughly 3,000 square feet of premium viewing space and includes high-top tables for gathering, eight TVs and a 240-inch projector screen featuring the on-ice action.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wild Turkey to elevate the fan experience and provide The 5th Line with a new, modern gathering space during games. Whether you are grabbing a quick beverage before puck drop or need to stretch your legs during intermission, this spot will take care of you,” said Blue Jackets Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Ryan Shirk.

The Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar is located at section 107 on the main concourse. The new bar started serving guests for a few games at the end of the 2022-23 season but has officially opened as the Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar for the start of the 2023-24 season in September.

“Wild Turkey is proud to be the Official Whiskey of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and we’re looking forward to welcoming the team’s passionate fans, as well as concertgoers and those who attend other events at Nationwide Arena throughout the year, to the new Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar,” said Mark Watson, Marketing Director for Dark Spirits at Campari America. “Ohioans are known for being a strong community of bourbon lovers, so we're excited to bring this partnership to life at such an iconic location in the heart of Columbus’ downtown arena district.”

The Hat Trick Tank, previously located near sections 102-103, has been moved into the bar. Launched in 2016, the tank holds all the hats gathered when a Blue Jackets player scores a hat trick on home ice. It also includes the names and dates of the players who scored the hat trick.

On game days, fans can reserve the bar for large groups prior to doors opening to the public. Contact the group sales team at (614) 246-7825 to reserve the space.

In addition to the bar, Wild Turkey is the Official Whiskey of the Columbus Blue Jackets and is featured prominently in the Away Team Penalty Box. Whether cheering on the Blue Jackets at home or at the Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar in Nationwide Arena, Wild Turkey reminds you to please do so responsibly.