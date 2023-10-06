Blue Jackets announce new Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to announce a new bar located in Nationwide Arena in partnership with Wild Turkey, the Official Whiskey of the Columbus Blue Jackets. The space, called the Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar, is located near the Front Street Entrance at section 107 on the main concourse. Patrons will have access to a full array of spirits and cocktails, as well as Mexican street fare-inspired items including tacos, nachos and bowls.

The Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar boasts roughly 3,000 square feet of premium viewing space and includes high-top tables for gathering, eight TVs and a 240-inch projector screen featuring the on-ice action.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wild Turkey to elevate the fan experience and provide The 5th Line with a new, modern gathering space during games. Whether you are grabbing a quick beverage before puck drop or need to stretch your legs during intermission, this spot will take care of you,” said Blue Jackets Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Ryan Shirk.

The Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar is located at section 107 on the main concourse. The new bar started serving guests for a few games at the end of the 2022-23 season but has officially opened as the Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar for the start of the 2023-24 season in September.

“Wild Turkey is proud to be the Official Whiskey of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and we’re looking forward to welcoming the team’s passionate fans, as well as concertgoers and those who attend other events at Nationwide Arena throughout the year, to the new Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar,” said Mark Watson, Marketing Director for Dark Spirits at Campari America. “Ohioans are known for being a strong community of bourbon lovers, so we're excited to bring this partnership to life at such an iconic location in the heart of Columbus’ downtown arena district.”

The Hat Trick Tank, previously located near sections 102-103, has been moved into the bar. Launched in 2016, the tank holds all the hats gathered when a Blue Jackets player scores a hat trick on home ice. It also includes the names and dates of the players who scored the hat trick.

On game days, fans can reserve the bar for large groups prior to doors opening to the public. Contact the group sales team at (614) 246-7825 to reserve the space.

In addition to the bar, Wild Turkey is the Official Whiskey of the Columbus Blue Jackets and is featured prominently in the Away Team Penalty Box. Whether cheering on the Blue Jackets at home or at the Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar in Nationwide Arena, Wild Turkey reminds you to please do so responsibly.