Camp Q&A: Fantilli feels more comfortable in year two

The Blue Jackets are loaded with young players who could develop into standouts, but no one quite has the high-level potential of Adam Fantilli.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Fantilli is tabbed as a major building block for the organization, a potential No. 1 pivot who could fill one of the most important spots on the ice as he continues to mature his game.

The University of Michigan product and Nobleton, Ontario, native got his first crack at the NHL a season ago, posting 12 goals and 27 points in 49 games before suffering a season-ending injury in late January at Seattle. Before that, the 19-year-old center won the Hobey Baker Award as the best freshman in college hockey with the Wolverines.

Fantilli met with BlueJackets.com on Saturday after CBJ practice. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Last training camp, everything had to be new to you. There was a lot going on, just trying to figure out the NHL. How much more prepared do you feel now than 365 days ago?

“A lot more. I feel comfortable with the guys. I feel more comfortable with my environment. Obviously management is new, coaches are new, a lot of new drills, a lot of new ways of doing things, but it’s still hockey. It’s still training camp. I’m just here to put my head down and work.”

You said the other day you felt you were starting to play good hockey in December and January before your injury. What did you see in your game and where did you start feeling more comfortable at that point in time?

“I don’t even remember. I just remember two months into the season, I was able to find my footing and realize what the expectations are every single night. Kind of, I don’t want to say being starstruck, but that went away and you realized you could be calm and play hockey. Once I realized that, I was able to just go out there and have fun and play hard.”

I don’t know how you do expectations going into a season, like if you think about certain numbers or just getting better in certain areas, but how are you approaching that going into a second season?

“I don’t have expectations for myself. I truly believe if I’m able to play the way I want to play and play my game and get comfortable in our systems and do everything properly, I can have a big impact on this team. That’s my plan. We have a lot of guys getting looked at for that. We have a lot of guys that are going to be stepping up this year with what we’ve lost. But I’m not thinking about that too much right now. I’m focused on training camp and when game one comes, game one comes.”

When you got drafted, you were excited to land in Columbus. What did you learn about the city in the past year that you couldn’t have when you were selected?

“People are great. Fans are great. The city is awesome. The restaurants are really good. The organization aside, I love the city. I’ve gone to Crew games. I’ve gone to a lot of events here. I haven’t gone to an OSU game yet, but we’ll see. I might be going to one soon, but the city has a lot to offer. It’s a diamond in the rough.”

As a Michigan guy, what would be mind-set going to an OSU game? Are you just going to fold up your arms and be upset if they score?

“Depends if Michigan is playing or not. (Laughs.)”

Were you in one place for most of this offseason or did you go all over?

“I was in Michigan for most of it. I feel like that (training) group there is the best that I’ve seen, going around to different places. It’s crazy. The guys you get on the ice there, it’s awesome. We push each other every single day. I was with (Zach) Werenski all summer. He goes very hard in the gym, very hard on the ice, and sets a good example. I just try to follow him and try to have that type of work ethic and come to the rink every day and realize how much you have to work to get to the point you have to get to, to have an impact in NHL hockey games. It’s tough. Watching Z every day, it definitely helps.”

Were there any vacations or anything that stood out this summer?

“(My family and I) went to Italy. We were there two years ago and went again this year. It’s great.”

What stood out over there?

“Everything. You start in Rome, you have the architecture, you have the history. Then you go down, you have the beaches. You go further north, you have the mountains. It’s awesome. Everything was sweet. Two years ago, we did the whole tour, the Colosseum and the Vatican and everything. That’s my favorite thing in Italy, but this time we didn’t really do that. My family is still there, so we go back and visit them as much as possible.”