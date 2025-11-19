20-game check-in: Marchenko helps lead way for Blue Jackets

Four days later against Montreal, Marchenko again set up a goal, this time by reading that Dmitri Voronkov was in a puck battle behind the net, swooping in and again feeding Fantilli for a goal at the netfront.

“Every single night, he’s been awesome this year, and it’s been great to see and great to play with,” Fantilli said. “I have a lot of fun playing with him. I think we can work off each other really, really well. He can make a ton of small plays and I think I can work off of that with him, but he’s been phenomenal for us this year. It’s really great to see. It’s great for our team.”

Another area where Marchenko has taken a step is in the speed department, and it shows in the numbers. Last year, he finished in the 60th percentile among NHL forwards in fastest skating speed (22.45 mph) and averaged 2.3 20-mph-plus speed bursts per game, according to NHL Edge statistics. This year, his top speed of 23.36 is in the 97th percentile, and his average number of speed bursts per game is up to 4.9, which places in the top five of NHL forwards.

Marchenko said there’s a couple reasons he’s been able to turn on the jets this year – it starts with his work in the summer and continues with how he’s putting his NHL experience to good use.

“I feel fast,” he said. “I wasn’t slow last year, but thank you (for the compliment). I work on all components of my game. … I have speed last year, but I don’t use it. I was just more gliding or more finding the pass. This year, I totally understand how to use my speed, and it’s perfect.”

Add it all up and Marchenko is the rare NHL forward who can seemingly do everything. He can shoot, he can pass, he can make moves to undress defensemen, he can burst past defenders, and he can use his big body to get the puck back.

“I like to steal the puck,” he said. “I like to have the puck. I like to play with the puck, make some skill moves, passes, goals. I like everything in hockey – except blocked shots, but it’s part of my work too. I love every component in hockey, and it’s not like I (just) love battles – I just love hockey. I go on the ice and try to do everything I can.”

Taking Stock

As we write this piece, the Blue Jackets are 10-8-2, good for 22 points. That ties Tampa Bay, Ottawa and the New York Rangers for the final wild card spot, with four teams – Philadelphia, Florida, Washington and Toronto – within two points on their heels.

It goes to show you just how difficult the Eastern Conference may be this year – or at least how much parity has taken hold. When you have the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, last year’s Metropolitan Division winner and a team that’s made the postseason nine straight years right behind you – and out of playoff spots – it sure seems like this year is going to be a battle.

The Blue Jackets are hanging right in there, though, thanks in part to a five-game point streak that ended last night in Winnipeg. That was always going to be a tough one considering it was the sixth game in nine days for the Blue Jackets played over all four time zones, came against a tough, veteran opponent and was the second half of a back-to-back with a lengthy trip included.

Add it all up and the Blue Jackets earned eight of 12 points through that six-game span, a .667 points percentage that is nothing to sneeze at. Over that span, per Natural Stat Trick, the Blue Jackets had a 60-46 edge in high-danger chances and an expected goals share of 50.2 percent at 5-on-5, showing they’ve played some solid hockey throughout.

“I think we’re playing great hockey of late,” Miles Wood said. “We’re playing as a team, and that’s the most important part.”

What might be the biggest key, though, is through all the travel and different opponents, the Blue Jackets also showed they can play in different styles of games. A pair of contests against freewheeling Edmonton garnered three points, while the Blue Jackets also grinded their way to extra-time wins in more defensive contests vs. Seattle, the Rangers and Montreal.

“I think it's important that you learn how to play different ways,” Evason said. “We've always talked here that it doesn't matter who, when or where we play, we're gonna try to play the same way. And if we do, then we believe that we'll have a chance to win hockey games.

“But yeah, there's different styles. Every team has kind of a different makeup and it's fun to get in there and try to figure out how we're gonna play against that.

Penalty Kill Improving

The last time we did this, one of the pain points for the Blue Jackets was the team’s penalty kill, which had allowed opponents to score on 11 of 28 chances in the first eight games.

Since then, the numbers look a lot better. Not only are the Blue Jackets taking fewer penalties over the last 12 contests – down from 3.5 per game to 1.8 – they’ve done a better job of killing them, posting an 86.3 percent success rate (19 of 22).

Evason spoke early in the season about some tactical changes the Blue Jackets made on the PK and said it feels like the recent success is a result of those modifications taking hold.

“Everybody’s on the same page,” he said. “You start, we made some tweaks and we’ve had to adjust a little bit with some areas. They’ve obviously had a chance to be together, our pairs and our groups up front have been pretty consistent, so that helps as well.”

Defenseman Dante Fabbro, one of the top CBJ men on the kill, agrees.

“I think a lot of it is just working at it,” he said. “I think with anything, when you’re implementing a few new things, there could be a little bit of a gray area. But we had a really good meeting a little while ago about it and ironed some things out, and since that meeting it’s been pretty good. Obviously we chat about it every day and try to do our best out there.”