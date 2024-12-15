Killorn has 3 points, lifts Ducks to OT win against Blue Jackets

Jackson LaCombe had a goal and an assist, Fabbri and Troy Terry each had two assists, and Killorn added an assist for the Ducks (11-14-4), who ended an 0-4-1 skid. John Gibson made 39 saves, including 16 in the third period.

The Ducks had lost the first three (0-2-1) of their four-game road trip.

“I liked three of our games this trip,” Anaheim forward Ryan Strome said. “We just couldn't find a way to get points. So, to find a way in the last one, a tough stop on the way home, kind of a tough game and a little bit of a trap game, I thought we played a good, hard game. We didn't give up.”

Kirill Marchenko, Cole Sillinger and James van Riemsdyk scored, and Jet Greaves made 23 saves for the Blue Jackets (12-13-5). They are 0-1-2 in their past three games, losing the past two in overtime after leading in the third period, including a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

“We’ve definitely got to find some more consistency,” van Riemsdyk said, “especially in scenarios where we have a lead in the third period, I think just finding ways to really stick to our plan.”