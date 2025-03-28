From stats to slapshots: Blue Jackets announce hockey analytics conference

The April 10 event features expert panels and presentations from some of the most respected names in sports analytics

2425_CBJ_MK_HockeyAnalyticsConference_Social_Promo_16x9_1920x1080_v1b
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets are thrilled to invite hockey enthusiasts, data analysts, and industry professionals to Nationwide Arena for the Columbus Blue Jackets Hockey Analytics Conference on Thursday, April 10, starting at 11:30 a.m. Whether you’re new to analytics, a seasoned expert, or fall anywhere in between, this event promises an exciting lineup of learning opportunities, networking, and in-depth hockey insights.

The event features expert panels and presentations from some of the most respected names in sports analytics, including:

Expert Panelists

  • Bill Bailey, Chief Revenue Officer – Satisfi Labs (AI-powered Customer Engagement Solutions)
  • Priya Narasimhan, CEO – Yinzcam (Mobile Fan Engagement)
  • Jordan Pink, Strategy Manager – Tradable Bits (Digital Marketing & Fan Engagement)
  • Preethi Nair, Sr. Director of Data Solutions – National Hockey League
  • Kate Nushart, Ticket Analytics Specialist – Ohio State University
  • Ralph Greco, Business Professor – Ohio State University
  • Caleb Wilson, Business Intelligence Analyst – Columbus Blue Jackets
  • Alex Mysiw, Director of Analytics – Columbus Crew
  • Andrew Savage, Senior Manager, Financial Analytics – Fanatics (Sports Merchandise & E-Commerce)

NHL Insiders

  • Josh Flynn, Assistant General Manager – Columbus Blue Jackets
  • Zac Urback, Director of Hockey Analytics – Columbus Blue Jackets
  • Sam Ventura, Vice President of Hockey Strategy & Research – Buffalo Sabres
  • Matt Cane, Vice President of Hockey Analytics & Strategy – New Jersey Devils
  • Jetson Ku, Analyst, Data Scientist, Hockey Operations – Colorado Avalanche

Presentations

  • Sportlogiq, (Sports Analytics Company)
  • Sprint AI (AI-Driven Sports Data Solutions)

*Speakers are subject to change.

Attendees will gain exclusive insights into cutting-edge analytical approaches shaping the modern game, from player performance analysis to business intelligence strategies. The conference is the perfect opportunity to connect with industry experts, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and enhance your understanding of how data is revolutionizing the sport.

Admission to the event includes a ticket to see the Blue Jackets face off against the Buffalo Sabres later that night. Tickets are available now through www.BlueJackets.com/Analytics.

