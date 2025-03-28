Blue Jackets activate Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve

Sillinger has missed the past 11 games with an upper body injury suffered at Detroit on February 27

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Sillinger, 21, has missed the past 11 games with an upper body injury suffered at Detroit on February 27. He has registered nine goals and 20 assists for 29 points with 35 penalty minutes and 114 shots on goal, while averaging 17:18 of ice time in 54 appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25. The 6-1, 202-pound center has posted 41-62-103, 140 PIM and 512 shots on goal in 274 career games since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. Born in Columbus, Ohio, Sillinger was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round, 12th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 93.3 The Bus in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

