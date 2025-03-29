Blue Jackets rally to defeat Canucks in shootout

Aatu Raty scored two goals, Brock Boeser had a goal and an assist, and Pius Suter and Kiefer Sherwood each had three assists for the Canucks (34-26-13). @quinnng and Dakota Joshua each had two assists, Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves.

Vancouver moved within four points of the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card from the Western Conference with one game in hand.

“It was a high, emotional game, and we didn't quit,” Boeser said, “but saying that, we let them score three goals straight twice, so that's obviously unacceptable, and we’ve got to clean up whatever happened.”

Jenner tied it 5-5 on the power play at 16:46 of the third period, and Olivier gave Columbus a 6-5 lead at 17:08 before Raty tied it 6-6 just 23 seconds later, scoring from in front off a Joshua pass.

“I think what stood out there was the resiliency of our group, coming back from two deficits,” Olivier said. “They get a quick one after we go ahead there, and we just find a way to get it done.”

Linus Karlsson put Vancouver up 1-0 at 8:51 of the first with a power-play goal.

“Obviously, our starts haven't been very good lately,” Olivier said of Columbus, which trailed 2-0 in the first period of its previous two games. “I think it's more mentally than physically.”

Boeser increased the lead to 2-0 at 10:35 with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle, and Jake DeBrusk made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at 13:26.

“We had some great moments, and so did they and obviously we'd like to play a little bit better when we have the lead and not give it away,” Raty said.

Jenner cut it to 3-1 at 34 seconds of the second period when a shot from the left point by Mateychuk deflected off Jenner’s hand, giving him a three-game goal streak (four goals).

Marchenko scored from the inside edge of the left circle make it 3-2 at 4:54 before Fabbro tied it 3-3 at 8:44 with a wrist shot from the left point.

Tyler Myers put the Canucks ahead 4-3 with a short-handed goal at 11:23 off a setup by Sherwood during the first of a double-minor for high-sticking by Elias Pettersson.