Donato goal caps comeback win for Blackhawks against Capitals

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane scored first-period goals to give Washington a 2-0 lead. Logan Thompson made 20 saves for the Capitals (21-8-2), who lost 3-1 at Dallas on Monday. Travel issues forced the Capitals to stay in Dallas overnight, and they didn’t land in Chicago until about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I just didn’t think we had it from the start of the game right to the finish,” said Washington coach Spencer Carbery. “We had nothing. The excuse that I’m sure will be dropped is the travel and that, but (we) should still be able to get through that. We just, for whatever reason, didn’t have it.”

Dubois opened the scoring with an unassisted goal at 4:16 of the first period. He took the puck from Chicago defenseman Louis Crevier, skated around him and put a soft shot past Soderblom, with the puck barely crossing the goal line.

Mangiapane made it 2-0 at 13:18. He got around defenseman TJ Brodie and scored on the forehand while skating across the front of the net.

“I didn’t think I had too much space there, so I just wanted to kind of take it to the net,” Mangiapane said. “I was able to get middle ice there to be able to get that in. Definitely nice to get on the scoresheet after missing last night there. But, yeah, it’s a tough one to lose here.”