TAKEAWAYS: Power Play Finds Some Luck Despite Loss to Wild 

In the final game of the Blackhawks' three-game road trip, Chicago endured its third straight loss after a 4-1 defeat to the Minnesota Wild.

Taylor Raddysh noted that the team entered the contest off with a strong start but after Minnesota scored three goals early in the first period, frustration began to sink in for Chicago.

“That’s something that we got to try to be better at,” Raddysh said. “We can't just fall apart when something bad happens to us. We got to bounce right back and just keep playing the way that we were playing.”

In the last three games, head coach Luke Richardson described the emotions that he wants to see from his players after the recent losses. Instead of being angry over a mistake or feeling defeated, he wants to see the team challenge that energy into their game to create some momentum.