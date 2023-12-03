TAKEAWAYS: Power Play Finds Some Luck Despite Loss to Wild 

Louis Crevier made his NHL debut after his recent call-up

By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

In the final game of the Blackhawks' three-game road trip, Chicago endured its third straight loss after a 4-1 defeat to the Minnesota Wild. 

Taylor Raddysh noted that the team entered the contest off with a strong start but after Minnesota scored three goals early in the first period, frustration began to sink in for Chicago. 

“That’s something that we got to try to be better at,” Raddysh said. “We can't just fall apart when something bad happens to us. We got to bounce right back and just keep playing the way that we were playing.” 

In the last three games, head coach Luke Richardson described the emotions that he wants to see from his players after the recent losses. Instead of being angry over a mistake or feeling defeated, he wants to see the team challenge that energy into their game to create some momentum.

As the team looks ahead to a four-game homestand, he wants to see more desperation from his players as they try to play a more intense game. 

“We need to take a little bit of desperation that we had in the third period because you have to start somewhere,” Richardson said. “I think we have to take that into the to the next game that we play a lot faster game and a lot of a harder game.” 

One of the positives that came out of the early afternoon matchup came from the Blackhawks' power play unit. After another shakeup to the first unit with Anthony Beauvillier out of the lineup, Raddysh found the back of the net for Chicago after the team placed him in the bumper position to spark some offense. 

The unit made a total of ten shots on goal and went 1-for-3 in the game. This marks the second power play goal for the Blackhawks in the last three matchups and something Raddysh believes will continue to improve. 

“It was nice to get rewarded,” Raddysh said. “We have to continue to build our power plays like that and use it in our favor and momentum. Good chances come off that and just find a way to go in.”

Richardson praised the veteran forward for his performance on the unit between his goal and the plays he created. 

“I thought he was pretty strong tonight,” Richardson said. “He was another bright spot for us as well.” 

CREVIER MAKES NHL DEBUT

Louis Crevier made his NHL debut on Sunday afternoon after his recent call-up with the Blackhawks. The 6-foot-8 defenseman joined the team in Winnipeg after the Rockford IceHogs played the Manitoba Moose on Friday night. 

While he played with the team in the preseason, he felt that he built some confidence and worked on small details over his last few games in Rockford to prepare him for this moment. 

“I just got more confident in my game, so it helped me [play] more loose on the ice so I think that's the easiest thing for me,” Crevier said.

Crevier also impressed Richardson and the Blackhawks coaching staff with his recent play on Friday night. In 16 games this season, the Quebec City native recorded five assists. 

With his defensive skills and long reach, Richardson felt that the young defenseman played well in his first contest with the team. 

“He plays very steady and he's in people's way with that big body and good reach, and really no big glaring mistakes,” Richardson said. “I think that's a great first game.” 

As he continued to meet new faces, he reconnected with a familiar face in the lineup. Richardson paired him with his former IceHogs teammate, Alex Vlasic. 

For Crevier, it helped his game as he adjusted to the NHL level and learned the Blackhawks system.

“He was big for me today, just like talking on the bench before the game too,” Crevier said. “It was it was nice to see some familiar faces around here.”

BEDARD KEEPS STREAK ALIVE

With Raddysh’s one goal for the game, Connor Bedard kept his road point streak alive after he tallied an assist on the power.

In yesterday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets, the rookie forward past Sidney Crosby and Steve Yzerman to become the second-longest point in NHL history by a player 18 years or younger. 

In the nine-game span, Bedard produced eight goals and five assists.

