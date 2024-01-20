TAKEAWAYS: Jones’ Overtime Goal Secures Victory Against Islanders

After the New York Islanders tied the matchup late in the third period, Seth Jones found his first goal of the season to earn the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory on Friday night.

Throughout the contest, the veteran defenseman felt that the team found a way to stay composed after they gave up their 3-1 lead late in the game. With the help of Petr Mrazek in the net, Chicago secured two points to finish the night.

“It's a great feeling and the team played unbelievable tonight,” Jones said. “We obviously gave up two goals in the third [period], but the way we stuck in there and Petr made big saves down the stretch. It's just a good team win before we go on this road trip.”