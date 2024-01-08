TAKEAWAYS: Blackwell Nets Two Goals in Blackhawks Victory 

Despite some recent losses on the road and injuries, the Chicago Blackhawks stuck together and earned a victory against the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

One Blackhawks player who embraced the next man up mentality came from Colin Blackwell, who scored two goals in the 4-3 win. Whether it’s providing some offensive help or firing up the team’s emotions, the veteran forward understands what it takes to be a part of the team.

“It's not always going to be scoring goals, but you can influence the game in many different ways and I’m just trying to do that every time I step on the ice,” Blackwell said.

Blackwell returned to the lineup back on Dec. 19 against Colorado after he suffered a lower body injury that kept him out since February 2023. In his last 10 games, he produced three goals and two assists and averaged over 15 minutes of ice time.