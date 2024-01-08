TAKEAWAYS: Blackwell Nets Two Goals in Blackhawks Victory 

Chicago snapped its five-game losing streak

By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

Despite some recent losses on the road and injuries, the Chicago Blackhawks stuck together and earned a victory against the Calgary Flames on Sunday. 

One Blackhawks player who embraced the next man up mentality came from Colin Blackwell, who scored two goals in the 4-3 win. Whether it’s providing some offensive help or firing up the team’s emotions, the veteran forward understands what it takes to be a part of the team. 

“It's not always going to be scoring goals, but you can influence the game in many different ways and I’m just trying to do that every time I step on the ice,” Blackwell said. 

Blackwell returned to the lineup back on Dec. 19 against Colorado after he suffered a lower body injury that kept him out since February 2023. In his last 10 games, he produced three goals and two assists and averaged over 15 minutes of ice time.

Head coach Luke Richardson praised the 5-foot-9 forward for his recent performance and the skills he provided over the last few games both on and off the ice. 

“He's been unbelievable since he's been back,” Richardson said. “He's a heart and soul type of player…  He gets everybody's spirits up and pushes it in the right direction.” 

When he returned to the ice, Blackwell wanted to prove to those around him what he could provide to a team and prove others wrong who might have doubts about his game. While he plays with a more physical approach, he demonstrated the skills needed to keep momentum building toward the end of a matchup. 

With a high-energy player like Blackwell, he only adds momentum to the team. 

“You can see that feeds momentum and feeds a line and when a guy plays that energy and scores, you see the celebrations and see the passion to want to win the game,” Connor Murphy said. “It's contagious for everyone.”

As the Blackhawks continue to preach the next man up mentality, Blackwell understands the benefits it can provide other players despite others being out. From there, it’s all about what they make of it. 

“This is where people get their opportunity to stick in this league, and you got to make the most of those opportunities,” Blackwell said.

