TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks ‘Played Right Way’ Despite Loss to Oilers

Chicago held Edmonton to 15 shots on goal on Tuesday night

1.9_3PS_FINAL_16x9
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

Despite a tough ending in a tight battle against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night, head coach Luke Richardson and the Chicago Blackhawks players praised the team's defensive performance and work ethic in the 2-1 final.

Toward the end of the contest, the Blackhawks’ top line tried to tie things up before the final buzzer sounded but Jason Dickinson described the momentum the team found to try and even the score. 

“We found a way to turn it up, find the emotion and find the intensity to push for the last 10 minutes, I felt,” Dickinson said. 

Dickinson scored the lone goal for Chicago to earn his 14th of the season and put the team up, 1-0, in the first period. While they struggled to find the second goal, the team outshot the Oilers 26-15.

EDM@CHI: Dickinson scores goal against Stuart Skinner

Richardson appreciated the way his players, especially Dickinson, limited Connor McDavid’s speed and kept the pressure on them throughout the night. With plays like that, this showcased the work ethic they built and created over the last few games to limit other teams’ chances. 

“I thought we did a really good job of close checking,” Richardson said. “I thought we were really frustrating them a couple of times. They're good players and It's good for us. I think we were playing the right way.” 

Joey Anderson, who returned to the lineup, also noted how the Blackhawks kept the Oilers to outside to avoid rushes. This also allowed them to block shots better and help out Petr Mrazek.

From there, this made Edmonton create more mistakes throughout the matchup. 

“That led to them, maybe trying things differently, turning pucks over a little bit,” Anderson said. “It helps Petr see shots and creates less second and third opportunities for them.” 

As the team heads to Winnipeg to face the Jets on Thursday night, Richardson believes the team is trending in a positive direction. 

“I think we were playing the right way,” Richardson said. “We just couldn't get that second goal.”

