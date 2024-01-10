TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks ‘Played Right Way’ Despite Loss to Oilers

Despite a tough ending in a tight battle against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night, head coach Luke Richardson and the Chicago Blackhawks players praised the team's defensive performance and work ethic in the 2-1 final.

Toward the end of the contest, the Blackhawks’ top line tried to tie things up before the final buzzer sounded but Jason Dickinson described the momentum the team found to try and even the score.

“We found a way to turn it up, find the emotion and find the intensity to push for the last 10 minutes, I felt,” Dickinson said.

Dickinson scored the lone goal for Chicago to earn his 14th of the season and put the team up, 1-0, in the first period. While they struggled to find the second goal, the team outshot the Oilers 26-15.