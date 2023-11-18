TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks’ Offense Taking Step in ‘Right Direction’ with Production Effort

For the third straight game, the Chicago Blackhawks came up short to the Nashville Predators in a 4-2 loss.

Taylor Hall started to see players become more committed to shooting the puck in the early Saturday afternoon matchup. With more chances and plays made, the team continued to battle throughout the game.

“I think every line created chances in their own way,” Hall said. “Sometimes you're going to lose nights like that, but I thought for the most part we battled and we made plays and played pretty hard.”

On Thursday night, the Blackhawks only took 14 shots on goal in their loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. This afternoon, they took more opportunities to put pucks on the net after they made a total of 31 shots.

Philipp Kurashev, who scored the first goal for Chicago, noticed that they listened to head coach Luke Richardson and the coaching staff to take more of those shooting chances. Now, the next step they want to take is the execution.