PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Sabres for Hockey Fight Cancer Night

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Zaitsev from Non-Roster

BLOG: Blackhawks Prepare to Set into ‘Game Shape’ with Upcoming Schedule

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 19

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Struggle in Offensive Zone in Defeat to Lightning

BLOG: Blackhawks Continue to Shake Up Power Play Ahead of Matchup Against Lightning 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Roos from IceHogs

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to United Center to Face Lightning

BLOG: Reichel Joins Top Power Play Unit in Practice 

MEDICAL: Zaitsev to Miss Practice on Wednesday

PROSPECTS: Basse Records Third Shutout, Gajan Leads USHL Goaltending 

BLOG: Blackhawks ‘Can Learn from Negatives’ in Spilt Weekend in Florida

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard’s ‘Game Breaker’ Mentality Continues to Shine for Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for Sunday Matinee in Florida

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Tinordi on IR

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard, Korchinski Ignite Spark in Win Over Lightning 

BLOG: Kurashev Finding Role Within Blackhawks’ First Line

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Tampa to Face Lightning

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks’ Offense Taking Step in ‘Right Direction’ with Production Effort

Taylor Hall also made his return on the ice in Chicago’s 4-2 loss at Nashville

By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

For the third straight game, the Chicago Blackhawks came up short to the Nashville Predators in a 4-2 loss. 

Taylor Hall started to see players become more committed to shooting the puck in the early Saturday afternoon matchup. With more chances and plays made, the team continued to battle throughout the game. 

“I think every line created chances in their own way,” Hall said. “Sometimes you're going to lose nights like that, but I thought for the most part we battled and we made plays and played pretty hard.” 

On Thursday night, the Blackhawks only took 14 shots on goal in their loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. This afternoon, they took more opportunities to put pucks on the net after they made a total of 31 shots. 

Philipp Kurashev, who scored the first goal for Chicago, noticed that they listened to head coach Luke Richardson and the coaching staff to take more of those shooting chances. Now, the next step they want to take is the execution.

CHI@NSH: Kurashev scores goal against Predators

“We are creating [the chances] but now we got to put them in,” Kurashev said. “[We have to] just work for bounces and whenever we have on the puck, put it in.” 

Richardson agreed with the two forwards on the team’s overall production efforts but still wants to see more from his team. 

“We definitely had times where we had a better shot mentality, I'd still like to push for more,” Richardson said. “I think if you see something, your first instinct is usually right, so we just got to keep building on that. I thought it was a good step in the right direction, but we got to make sure we're hungry for more.”

Recap: Blackhawks at Predators 11.18.23

HALL RETURNS TO LINEUP

After he exited the game early against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 9, Hall returned back to the lineup against the Predators on Saturday. Richardson marked the veteran forward as a game-time decision on Friday but felt ready to return to action. 

Although, he knew he might not be completely game-ready but knows he can showcase what he can bring within the next few games. 

“It's been a weird start to my year with being out for games three separate times but just working through some things and trying to get better as the nights go on,” Hall said. “I’m trying to find my way and find a way to show what kind of player I am.” 

Hall thought he could have been ready to return in Thursday’s matchup, however, sat out for an extra day to return for Saturday.

While it’s his first game back, Richardson can see that he will continue to get stronger especially as the team faces the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night at the United Center. 

“He's strong on the puck and he's just going to get better.,” Richardson said. “He gets a little bit of a taste tonight and he has even a stronger game tomorrow as we all do.”