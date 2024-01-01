TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Get ‘Star Struck’ in Back-to-Back Losses

After back-to-back games in Dallas, the Chicago Blackhawks close out 2023 with another loss to the Stars.

Although the team felt they prepared ahead of Sunday’s matchup, Anthony Beauvillier noted that every mistake that could happen made their way through in the contest.

“It just seems like every mistake was going in tonight and we just couldn't stop the bleeding, so it's unfortunate,” Beauvillier said.

Throughout the season, the Blackhawks suffered some devasting losses to teams like the Arizona Coyotes and Seattle Kraken, but that still doesn’t excuse the way the team competed, according to Nick Foligno.

With an 8-1 final, the veteran forward now hopes that players can understand that games don’t come easy in the NHL and learn from the mistakes made.

“My only hope from a game like today is that we just finally hammered through our thick heads of how we're going to need to play [because] that is not it,” Foligno said. “That one's really frustrating with the strides I saw us making.”

With two games in Dallas this weekend, head coach Luke Richardson thought the team learned how to compete and how to play against a tough team like the Stars. Throughout the night, he described the lack of shots and possession that hurt their play and showcased the results.

“They upped their level from last game, and we went the other way and that was pretty much what the way the score said it was,” Richardson said.

As they look towards the new year, Foligno added that the players need to find a sense of urgency to get out of a loss like that whether it’s for a game, practice or themselves.

“We owe it to ourselves and to our fans, like I said, to be a better version and every game we have to strive for that,” Foligno said.