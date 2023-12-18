TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Short to Canucks

Chicago suffered its fourth straight defeat

12.17_3PS_FINAL_16x9
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

After a tough battle throughout the matchup, the Chicago Blackhawks suffered a 4-3 deficit to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday afternoon. 

Despite the end results, Nick Foligno praised the way the players came together in the contest to try and rally in the third period to tie things up. As they continued to lose players to injuries over the last few days, he noticed that the team still brought their compete level. 

“With what we're facing right now, with the group we have with injuries, I'm proud of our guys for competing,” Foligno said. “We played a way better game and we gave ourselves a chance to tie it at least…” 

Over the last few games, the Blackhawks had three injured defensemen with Seth Jones, Jarred Tinordi and Alex Vlasic out of the lineup along with some forwards. In the matchup on Sunday, Connor Murphy left the game for a short period after he took a puck to the knee and also lost Joey Anderson as he suffered an upper-body injury.

VAN@CHI: Guttman scores goal against Thatcher Demko

While it’s tough to see the team lose more players to injury, this brings in new opportunities for other players to step up. 

“It sucks when guys are going down, but [the team did] a great job with a lot of guys stepping up,” Connor Bedard said. 

One of those chances came on the Blackhawks’ power play unit. Head coach Luke Richardson and the coaching staff placed five forwards on the first unit due to the limited defensemen they had. 

It also gave them the chance to bring more pressure on the Canuck’s penalty kill and create more shots on the net. By the end of the game, the Blackhawks went 2-for-4 and had nine shots on goal. 

“We got a lot of guys out that would quarterback, the power play and it's our responsibility sometimes to step up,” Foligno said.

Nick Foligno with a Powerplay Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks

Even though they might not have had a lot of practice time to adjust, Richardson liked the way the players handled the situation and executed through the contest. 

“I think that it's been going pretty well but with changing of our groups again,” Richardson said. “I thought we had a good practice yesterday and a lot of conversation yesterday and today amongst themselves and I thought they did a really good job execution tonight.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Take On Canucks 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Take On Canucks 
RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Jones on IR, Recall Kaiser

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Jones on IR, Recall Kaiser
PROSPECTS: Four Named to Team USA World Junior Roster

PROSPECTS: Four Named to Team USA World Junior Roster
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Drop Third Straight Contest

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Drop Third Straight Contest
BLOG: Vlasic, Young Defense Take ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality 

BLOG: Vlasic, Young Defense Take ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle the Kraken in Seattle

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle the Kraken in Seattle
TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Oilers 

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Oilers 
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Katchouk to IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Katchouk to IceHogs
BLOG: Bedard, McDavid Go Head-to-Head in First Matchup Together on Tuesday Night

BLOG: Bedard, McDavid Go Head-to-Head in First Matchup Together on Tuesday Night
PROSPECTS: Lardis Nets Hat Trick, Tied for Second Among OHL Goal Scorers

PROSPECTS: Lardis Nets Hat Trick, Tied for Second Among OHL Goal Scorers
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Edmonton to Face Oilers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Edmonton to Face Oilers
RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Roos, Place Tinordi on IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Roos, Place Tinordi on IR
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall 4-2 to Capitals  

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall 4-2 to Capitals  
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Finish Four-Game Homestand Against Capitals 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Finish Four-Game Homestand Against Capitals 
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn Second Straight Win 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn Second Straight Win 
RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from IceHogs
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Ready for Rematch Against Blues

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Ready for Rematch Against Blues
TAKEAWAYS: Mrazek Secures Shutout in Win Over Ducks 

TAKEAWAYS: Mrazek Secures Shutout in Win Over Ducks 