TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Short to Canucks

After a tough battle throughout the matchup, the Chicago Blackhawks suffered a 4-3 deficit to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the end results, Nick Foligno praised the way the players came together in the contest to try and rally in the third period to tie things up. As they continued to lose players to injuries over the last few days, he noticed that the team still brought their compete level.

“With what we're facing right now, with the group we have with injuries, I'm proud of our guys for competing,” Foligno said. “We played a way better game and we gave ourselves a chance to tie it at least…”

Over the last few games, the Blackhawks had three injured defensemen with Seth Jones, Jarred Tinordi and Alex Vlasic out of the lineup along with some forwards. In the matchup on Sunday, Connor Murphy left the game for a short period after he took a puck to the knee and also lost Joey Anderson as he suffered an upper-body injury.