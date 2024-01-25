TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat to Kraken

In a late-night matchup against the Seattle Kraken, the Chicago Blackhawks suffered another loss on the road in a tough 6-2 defeat on Wednesday.
The Blackhawks tried to keep things close in the first period as the Kraken led 2-1, but Joey Anderson felt that the team created more looks to even the score. However, a few defensive mistakes allowed Seattle to extend its lead even further.
“I think we had more chances tonight to score but you can't give up the stuff we're giving up defensively tonight,” Anderson said. “You can't give those up and trade for offense. It's got to come the right way and tonight, we just didn't do it for long enough.”
One of the positives that head coach Luke Richardson noticed included the team’s power play unit. After the team struggled to find the back of the net on Monday, Nick Foligno and the special team unit notched a goal to showcase their improvements.