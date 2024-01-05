TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall 4-1 to Rangers 

After another loss on Thursday night, the Chicago Blackhawks continue to struggle on the road. As the team continued to navigate injuries and roster moves, they suffered a 4-1 deficit to the New York Rangers.

Despite the results, head coach Luke Richardson noticed some parallels to the matchup against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Even though they lost, he watched his team take a step in a positive direction with their hard work.

“[It’s similar] to the Nashville game,” Richardson said. “I thought we had a really good first period where we worked [hard]. “We're having tough luck around the net right now.”

The Rangers created their lead early and continued to build their lead in the second period. However, the Blackhawks began to find some momentum to try and create a push from Colin Blackwell, who recorded the lone goal for Chicago.