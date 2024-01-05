TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall 4-1 to Rangers 

Colin Blackwell recorded the lone goal for Chicago

1.4_3PS_AWAY-FINAL_16x9
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

After another loss on Thursday night, the Chicago Blackhawks continue to struggle on the road. As the team continued to navigate injuries and roster moves, they suffered a 4-1 deficit to the New York Rangers. 

Despite the results, head coach Luke Richardson noticed some parallels to the matchup against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Even though they lost, he watched his team take a step in a positive direction with their hard work. 

“[It’s similar] to the Nashville game,” Richardson said. “I thought we had a really good first period where we worked [hard]. “We're having tough luck around the net right now.” 

The Rangers created their lead early and continued to build their lead in the second period. However, the Blackhawks began to find some momentum to try and create a push from Colin Blackwell, who recorded the lone goal for Chicago.

Jaycob Megna, who joined the team earlier today, noticed the strong work ethic they created in his first game. While they couldn’t find a way to tie the contest up, he noted that the team can be a strong group as they continue to work out their game plan. 

“Unfortunately, we weren't able to keep it going in the third, but you can see what we can be if we're all playing together, and we're on the same page, and we're working so it's a positive sign, for sure,” Megna said. 

Blackwell netted his first goal this season after he missed some time due to a lower body injury, he endured last year. Megna made a stretch pass to start the play that allowed Boris Katchouk to make a pass to Blackwell to make it 2-1.

CHI@NYR: Blackwell scores goal against Igor Shesterkin

As they look ahead to a matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Friday, the veteran forward described how the team needs to focus on how to respond when the game begins to shift the other team’s direction. 

“I think that the name of our game moving forward is when bad things happen and things don't go our way, we kind of have to put the work boots on and just get back to work like we did there,” Blackwell said.

