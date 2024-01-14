TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Endure 3-1 Loss to Stars

Chicago opened the scoring in the second period to take the lead early once again but struggled to find any other goal support to push the game into overtime. The Blackhawks outshot the Stars, 35-30.

Early in the game, the Blackhawks earned a four-minute power play to help build some momentum from the start. However, the team failed to create some opportunities to take advantage on the special team unit.

“It was sloppy,” Seth Jones said. “We couldn't get the puck in for the whole four minutes. We never got it set up.”

After the second period, Dallas took control of the game and found their groove to take the lead back at 2-1 and sealed the win with an empty net goal.

Katchouk felt that the Stars simply outbattled them to squeeze out and secure a third win against the Blackhawks.

“It's always the little battles and the little things that you need to do to make your make your team win,” Katchouk said. “It's those little battles that really helped and we didn't really do it.”

While it might not be the result they wanted, Richardson stated that the coaching staff still believes in their players and the fight they continue to bring. Even though it may be one goal scored, it can provide a foundation to build from.

“We believe in them,” Richardson said. “I think if they have that belief with the way we're playing, it's not acceptable to lose and only get one goal, but it's going to lead to something if we continue that. It's hard to play against.”