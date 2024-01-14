TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Endure 3-1 Loss to Stars

Boris Katchouk scored the lone goal for Chicago

1.13_3PS_FINAL_16x9
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

For the second straight game, the Chicago Blackhawks only found the back of the net once in a hard-fought matchup. Boris Katchouk scored the lone goal in the 3-1 loss to the Dallas Stars.

Despite a few mistakes that fueled the Stars’ offense, head coach Luke Richardson understood the frustration that his players felt after the contest, especially after a similar battle against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. 

“I feel bad for the guys, we just couldn't get that finish again,” Richardson said. “We're stuck at that one goal a game, and it's just not getting us over the hump.”

DAL@CHI: Katchouk scores goal against Jake Oettinger

Chicago opened the scoring in the second period to take the lead early once again but struggled to find any other goal support to push the game into overtime. The Blackhawks outshot the Stars, 35-30. 

Early in the game, the Blackhawks earned a four-minute power play to help build some momentum from the start. However, the team failed to create some opportunities to take advantage on the special team unit. 

“It was sloppy,” Seth Jones said. “We couldn't get the puck in for the whole four minutes. We never got it set up.” 

After the second period, Dallas took control of the game and found their groove to take the lead back at 2-1 and sealed the win with an empty net goal. 

Katchouk felt that the Stars simply outbattled them to squeeze out and secure a third win against the Blackhawks. 

“It's always the little battles and the little things that you need to do to make your make your team win,” Katchouk said. “It's those little battles that really helped and we didn't really do it.” 

While it might not be the result they wanted, Richardson stated that the coaching staff still believes in their players and the fight they continue to bring. Even though it may be one goal scored, it can provide a foundation to build from. 

“We believe in them,” Richardson said. “I think if they have that belief with the way we're playing, it's not acceptable to lose and only get one goal, but it's going to lead to something if we continue that. It's hard to play against.”

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Jones Off Injured Reserve 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Jones Off Injured Reserve 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for a Central Division Matchup Against Stars

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for a Central Division Matchup Against Stars
MEDICAL: Murphy to Miss Practice on Friday

MEDICAL: Murphy to Miss Practice on Friday
RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Foligno to Two-Year Extension

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Foligno to Two-Year Extension
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Late in Third to Jets

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Late in Third to Jets
BLOG: Guttman Becoming a ‘Reliable’ Player in Forward Group

BLOG: Guttman Becoming a ‘Reliable’ Player in Forward Group
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Jet Off to Winnipeg for Thursday Night Matchup

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Jet Off to Winnipeg for Thursday Night Matchup
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Seney to IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Seney to IceHogs
MEDICAL: Bedard Undergoes Successful Surgery 

MEDICAL: Bedard Undergoes Successful Surgery
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks ‘Played Right Way’ Despite Loss to Oilers

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks ‘Played Right Way’ Despite Loss to Oilers
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Anderson, Raddysh from IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Anderson, Raddysh from IR
BLOG: Pitlick Joins First Line in Morning Skate with Blackhawks 

BLOG: Pitlick Joins First Line in Morning Skate with Blackhawks 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Oilers at United Center on Tuesday Evening

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Oilers at United Center on Tuesday Evening
PROSPECTS: Slaggert Continues to Lead Big Ten Skaters in Goals 

PROSPECTS: Slaggert Continues to Lead Big Ten Skaters in Goals 
TAKEAWAYS: Blackwell Nets Two Goals in Blackhawks Victory 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackwell Nets Two Goals in Blackhawks Victory 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to the United Center to Face Flames

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to the United Center to Face Flames
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Sanford Off Waivers

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Sanford Off Waivers
RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Bedard, Foligno on IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Bedard, Foligno on IR